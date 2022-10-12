Microalgae cultivators expands its AstaPure® Astaxanthin product portfolio as it enters the gummies market

KIBBUTZ KETURA, Israel, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solabia-Algatech Nutrition Ltd. unveils its astaxanthin whole algae complex, AstaPure® Arava in a new gummy format as it makes strides to broaden its portfolio of astaxanthin-based products. The company will introduce the new delivery system at SupplySide West, Las Vegas, on November 2-3, booth #3640.

Solabia-Algatech Launches Astaxanthin Gummies with Vitamin C

The microalgae cultivators offer a unique, vegan, pectin-based food supplement in a move to offer a new more flavorsome medium for delivering its flagship astaxanthin ingredient drawn from the microalgae Haematococcus pluvialis. This comes a year after the company launched its ready-to-mix AstaPure powder concept mainly targeting premix formulations for smoothies.

The plant-based gummies are currently available as a delicious cherry flavored chewy treat. Each gummy houses 4 mg of the whole astaxanthin algae complex and 50 mg vitamin C and contains no preservatives or synthetic colors. One to two gummies per day can award the recommended daily dose of the two antioxidants.

"Integrating our prized ingredient into gummy application was actually quite a smooth process," reveals Dr. Omer Grundman, VP of R&D of Solabia-Algatech Nutrition. "Our AstaPure Arava powder was shown to perform well in a gel medium and the integrity and stability of its naturally occurring carotenoids remain intact."

As the trend for gummies continues to sweep the nutraceutical landscape, the company says their astaxanthin gummies are designed to offer supplement providers a ready-to-market gummy product and will be commercialized on a private- label basis.

Innova Market Insights has logged an uptick in functional gummy sales. According to their reports, during first 8 months of 2021, one-quarter of vitamin and mineral launches were gummies. Millennials and the younger Z generation seem to be the biggest gummy consumers according to a 2019 report.

"Astaxanthin is an extremely powerful antioxidant and is one of the most potent carotenoids in nature surpassing lutein, lycopene and β-carotene" explains Liat Shemesh, Marketing Manager of Solabia-Algatech Nutrition. "AstaPure Arava contains 3% of astaxanthin along with amino acids, vitamins, minerals and polysaccharides; - attributes highly extolled and sought after by consumers looking to consume whole foods and boost and maintain vitality and wellbeing. At the same time, they are also demanding more convenient and tastier means of incorporating such ingredients into their daily routines."

A recently published clinical study demonstrated that AstaPure Arava® by Solabia- Algatech Nutrition can have a beneficial effect on the immune system and global well-being. A key function revealed in the research was significant reduction in the stress hormone cortisol, coupled with positive changes in the gut microbiome, interacting along the full continuum of what is now called the "Gut-Immune-Brain" Axis.

AstaPure® is manufactured in a fully controlled closed cultivation system made up of long tubular structures nestled in the desert region south of Israel and are fully exposed to natural sunlight all year round. This results in an extremely pure product that is highly concentrated in actives. AstaPure lines includes also oleoresins, beadlets and sofltgels.

The gummies are both kosher and halal certified and available. "We are continuously looking to diversify our portfolio of products by introducing new formats, applications and formulations for the delivery of AstaPure," concludes Shemesh.

