Solace and Dell Boomi Partner to Deliver Event-Driven Application Integration to the Enterprise

The partnership provides a combination of Boomi's leading integration capabilities and Solace's proven multi-cloud event distribution mesh to power more effective enterprise digital transformations by allowing efficient integration of applications supported by a real-time eventing and messaging backbone. This solution improves response times and overall performance and agility while significantly cutting down on the time and energy it takes to integrate with more systems.

"Boomi and Solace offer unique synergies that let our joint customers accelerate their transformation into agile, cloud-first organizations," said David Tavolaro, Boomi's VP of Global Business Development. "We're delighted to partner with Solace to give enterprises access to our market-leading iPaaS technology and reduce the cost and delays of traditional integration."

As enterprises adopt hybrid cloud and multi-cloud IT architectures, innovative Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and microservices architectures, it is increasingly important that they also deploy connecting solutions that are scalable and can respond to critical events. According to Gartner1, event-sourced, real-time situational awareness will be a required characteristic for 70% of new digital business solutions by 2022, and 80% of new business ecosystems will require support for event processing. Solace and Boomi's joint technologies will allow enterprises to transition entire architectures to the cloud, more effectively integrate predominate systems such as SAP and Salesforce, and enable applications to move from batched to real-time communications.

"We're excited to partner with Dell Boomi so that today's enterprises can accelerate their digital transformations," said Paul Fitzpatrick, Chief Business Development Officer at Solace. "Our proven track record in scalable and reliable data movement, paired with Boomi's expertise in application integration, provides the solution enterprises need to ditch their legacy systems and transform."

Leading organizations are choosing Solace and Dell Boomi as they replace legacy integration technologies with open standards-based, event-driven capabilities and move to the cloud.

1. Source: Gartner "Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2018: Event-Driven Model", 8 March 2018, David Cearley, Yefim Natis, Mike Walker, Brian Burke.

Dell Boomi (Boomi), an independent business unit of Dell, is the leading provider of cloud integration and workflow automation software to build The Connected Business. Boomi helps more than 7,500 organisations accelerate business agility by connecting data and applications to run faster and smarter. Visit http://www.boomi.com for more information.

Solace is the only unified message broker that supports publish/subscribe, queueing, request/reply and streaming using open APIs and protocols across hybrid cloud and IoT environments. The company's smart data movement technologies rapidly and reliably route information between applications, devices and people across clouds. Established enterprises such as SAP, Barclays and American Express as well as high-growth companies such as VoiceBase and Jio use Solace to modernize legacy applications and successfully pursue analytics, hybrid cloud and Internet of Things strategies. Learn more at https://solace.com.

