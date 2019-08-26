Solace Announces Availability of PubSub+ Event Brokers on VMware Cloud Marketplace™

Solace provides customers with the ability to stream data from PKS-based applications and share it across their entire organization to support hybrid deployments and microservice architectures.

OTTAWA, Ontario, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace today announced PubSub+ event brokers are now available on VMware Cloud Marketplace™.

VMware Cloud Marketplace™ enables customers to discover and deploy validated, third-party solutions for VMware-based platforms – across public, private and hybrid cloud environments. Once validated, partners can easily publish their solutions for VMware customers across platforms. Customers will be able to access these third-party partner solutions directly from their cloud environments, while also being able to experience the convenience of features such as notifications, reporting and analytics.

Solace PubSub+ is the market's first complete event management and streaming platform. Enterprises can now adopt and leverage the full benefits of event-driven architectures across distributed systems (hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, IoT), with comprehensive tools to create, document, discover and stream events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed – securely, reliably, quickly and guaranteed.

"Many enterprises are developing applications and services in VMware PKS to support their event-driven and microservices strategies, and those applications need to connect to and exchange information with systems across their entire organization, no matter where they're located," said Paul Fitzpatrick, chief business development officer at Solace. That's what Solace delivers with our PubSub+ platform, and why we're excited to be amongst the first products offered on VMWare Cloud Marketplace™.

"We are pleased to see Solace PubSub+ available on VMware Cloud Marketplace," said Milin Desai, GM, Cloud Services at VMware. "Validated technologies, such as PubSub+, enable IT teams to reduce cost, increase efficiency and create operational consistency across cloud environments. We're excited to work with partners such as Solace to empower customers to fully leverage their cloud investments."

For more information on Solace PubSub+ please visit Solace.com.

About Solace

Solace helps large enterprises become modern and real-time by giving them everything they need to make their business operations and customer interactions event-driven. With PubSub+, the market's first and only event management platform, the company provides a comprehensive way to create, document, discover and stream events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed – securely, reliably, quickly, and guaranteed. Behind Solace technology is the world's leading group of data movement experts, with nearly 20 years of experience helping global enterprises solve some of the most demanding challenges in a variety of industries – from capital markets, retail, and gaming to space, aviation, and automotive. Established enterprises such as SAP, Barclays and the Royal Bank of Canada, multinational automobile manufacturers such as Renault and Groupe PSA, and industry disruptors such as Jio use Solace's event broker technologies to modernize legacy applications, deploy modern microservices, and build an event mesh to support their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and IoT architectures. Learn more at solace.com.

VMware, VMware Cloud and VMware Cloud Marketplace are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

