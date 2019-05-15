Solace Announces IoT Solutions Partner Program

Alliance with Leading IoT Technology Providers Will Facilitate Delivery of High-Value IoT Solutions

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace today announced a new Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions Partner program to accelerate the time to value for enterprises implementing IoT initiatives. Solace will partner with leading providers of IoT platforms, services and technologies to deliver integrated, event-enabled solutions to some of the biggest challenges in IoT. This includes connected vehicle and digital manufacturing in the automotive sector, smart grid/metering for utilities and transportation and logistics projects such as fleet management and positive train control.

"As IoT becomes main-stream, organizations face the challenge of creating new business models that scale while maintaining cost efficiencies. Solace believes industrial-grade event distribution enables the robustness, flexibility and agility it takes to achieve that goal," said Ricardo Gomez-Ulmke, Vice-President, IoT at Solace. "That's why we're partnering with complementary technology and solution experts to help enterprises quickly prove concepts and cost-effectively roll out IoT solutions."

The Solace IoT Solution Program will focus on solution partners in the following areas:

Technology: Software providers who provide IoT-related functionality such as device management, visualization and streaming analytics, API management and IoT security.

Software providers who provide IoT-related functionality such as device management, visualization and streaming analytics, API management and IoT security. Platform: IoT platform providers who support global deployments ranging from thousands to tens of millions of concurrently connected devices, and very large data/event volumes.

IoT platform providers who support global deployments ranging from thousands to tens of millions of concurrently connected devices, and very large data/event volumes. Services: Systems integrators who design and deliver custom IoT solutions with the agility and scalability it takes to successfully profit from entering the IoT economy.

Partners approved for the Solace IoT Solutions program will be authorized to earn incentives associated with lead referral, resale and OEM, and have benefits including Solace technical skills, product and co-marketing. Full details can be found in the program guide (solace.com/partners/IoT). Solace will work with partners to create go-to-market plans that drive market awareness and open new IoT market opportunities.

"F5 and Solace have partnered to deliver leading IoT solutions for automotive and smart city initiatives. This has resulted in the delivery of highly scalable, geographically distributed, event enabled IoT solutions. F5 is excited to partner with Solace through the IoT Solutions Partner Program to further reduce the time to value in IoT projects spanning IoT edge devices, applications and IT systems across cloud, on-premise and hybrid cloud environments," said Frank Strobel, Director, IoT and Security Alliances with F5 Networks.

"Altair Panopticon™ streaming analytics and Altair SmartWorks™ IoT solutions supports the continuous optimization of IoT operations, and we're excited about working with Solace to create pre-integrated solutions to common IoT challenges," said Piush Patel, Senior VP HPC, Cloud, and Data Intelligence Partnerships at Altair. "Using Panopticon to monitor and analyze real-time Solace streams and SmartWorks to manage IoT projects makes it easy for business users and engineers to build, deploy, and use their own custom streaming analytics solutions without writing any code."

About Solace

Solace provides the only unified advanced event broker technology that supports publish/subscribe, queueing, request/reply, message replay and streaming using open APIs and protocols across hybrid cloud and IoT environments. The company's smart data movement technologies rapidly and reliably route information between applications, devices and people, as well as across public and private clouds. Established enterprises such as SAP, Barclays and the Royal Bank of Canada, high-growth companies such as VoiceBase, and industry disruptors such as Jio use Solace to modernize legacy applications and successfully pursue analytics, hybrid cloud and IoT strategies. Learn more at https://solace.com.

Press contact for Solace:

Stephanie Epstein, SHIFT Communications

solace@shiftcomm.com

617-779-1800

SOURCE Solace

Related Links

https://solace.com

