Solace Attains VMware Validation to Deliver PubSub+ Event Brokers in VMware Enterprise PKS

Enterprises using VMware Enterprise PKS can stream event data and share it across their entire organization – in real time and at scale – to support hybrid- and multi-cloud deployments and microservices architectures.

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace today announced that its PubSub+ advanced event broker has achieved VMware Partner Ready for PKS validation. By attaining the VMware Partner Ready PKS logo, Solace has tested and verified its interoperability with VMware PKS, and can fully manage customer support requests for the PubSub+ event broker software with VMware PKS.

"We are pleased that Solace has validated its solutions for VMware PKS. This signifies to customers that PubSub+ event brokers can be deployed with the knowledge and reassurance that Solace fully supports the specified versions and configurations on VMware PKS," said Pat Lee, vice president, Emerging ISVs & Solutions, VMware.

"As enterprises migrate to VMware PKS to support event-driven and microservices architectures, it's important that they're able to connect those deployments with applications and systems of record anywhere within their organization, in real time, which is what Solace delivers with our PubSub+ technology," said Paul Fitzpatrick, chief business development officer at Solace. "That's why we're pleased to have attained VMware validation for their Partner Ready for PKS program."

VMware PKS enables organizations to easily deploy, run and manage Kubernetes for production with productivity and efficiency. Solace PubSub+ advanced event brokers have been configured to be deployed directly within the PKS environment and can be used to strengthen, extend and event-enable the data movement layer.

"Kubernetes is rapidly becoming a standard for enterprise-grade container and microservices-enabled architectures to increase agility, boost developer productivity and reduce expenses," said Shawn McAllister, chief technology officer, Solace. "Solace enables businesses to move to this architecture more quickly and reliably with our PubSub+ Platform, the market's first complete event-management solution. It lets businesses discover, design, stream and fully lifecycle-manage events across the distributed enterprise, including public clouds, private clouds, hybrid clouds and IoT."

PKS-specific Helm charts for PubSub+ software brokers can be found within the online VMware Solution Exchange. More information about how the Solace PubSub+ Platform works with VMware PKS is available at solace.com/vmware-pks.

About Solace

Solace helps large enterprises become modern and real-time by giving them everything they need to make their business operations and customer interactions event-driven. With PubSub+, the market's first and only event management platform, the company provides a comprehensive way to create, document, discover and stream events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed – securely, reliably, quickly, and guaranteed. Behind Solace technology is the world's leading group of data movement experts, with nearly 20 years of experience helping global enterprises solve some of the most demanding challenges in a variety of industries – from capital markets, retail, and gaming to space, aviation, and automotive. Established enterprises such as SAP, Barclays and the Royal Bank of Canada, multinational automobile manufacturers such as Renault and Groupe PSA, and industry disruptors such as Jio use Solace's advanced event broker technologies to modernize legacy applications, deploy modern microservices, and build an event mesh to support their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and IoT architectures. Learn more at solace.com.

