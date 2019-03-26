Solace Joins AsyncAPI to Simplify Standardization of Event-Driven Applications and Interactions

Coalition of industry leaders is creating a standardized way of establishing message-based APIs between distributed systems

OTTAWA, Ontario, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace announced today that it has signed on as a platinum sponsor of AsyncAPI, a coalition comprised of developers and industry leaders working to create an industry standard for defining asynchronous, event-driven APIs in a machine-readable format. With this sponsorship, Solace joins fellow sponsors MuleSoft, Salesforce.com, SAP, Slack and TIBCO.

"For decades most applications have interacted in a request/reply manner, even though it hampers the efficiency and agility of many applications and business processes," said Denis King, Solace COO. "One of the main reasons for this has been the lack of a standardized way of defining, developing and exposing event-driven interactions, which is precisely what we are working to develop with AsyncAPI and the other contributing companies."

Not only will AsyncAPI support the definition of event-driven interactions, a big goal of the initiative is to support code generation to help developers be more productive.

"I love the event mesh Solace is providing, and how they make it straightforward to connect different devices using a myriad of programming languages and network protocols," said Fran Méndez, project director of AsyncAPI. "The event mesh is an exemplary step in the right direction if we want to make event-driven communication accessible and easy to adopt. The future is event-driven, and Solace is there waiting for us!"

"Developers need to be able to quickly and consistently create event-driven applications that provide business value and react to customer needs," said Jonathan Schabowsky, senior architect in Solace's office of the CTO and an AsyncAPI contributor. "I can't count how many times I've heard developers ask for OpenAPI/Swagger style tools for the asynchronous and eventing world, and that is exactly what the AsyncAPI community is making a reality."

About AsyncAPI

AsyncAPI is on a mission to standardize event-driven API interactions and support the wide variety of messaging systems available. RESTful APIs are usually defined by OpenAPI, and now event-driven APIs have AsyncAPI – a universal language for all the different messaging protocols and event schema formats.

About Solace

Solace provides the only unified advanced event broker technology that supports publish/subscribe, queueing, request/reply, message replay and streaming using open APIs and protocols across hybrid cloud and IoT environments. The company's smart data movement technologies rapidly and reliably route information between applications, devices and people, as well as across public and private clouds. Established enterprises such as SAP, Barclays and the Royal Bank of Canada, high-growth companies such as VoiceBase and industry disruptors such as Jio use Solace to modernize legacy applications and successfully pursue analytics, hybrid cloud and IoT strategies. Learn more at solace.com.

