Solace Named a Leader in 2024 IDC MarketScape Report for Worldwide Event Brokering Software

Inaugural worldwide event broker vendor assessment recognizes Solace for its comprehensive portfolio of event-driven integration and streaming solutions

OTTAWA, ON, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace, a market-leading enabler of the real-time, event-driven enterprise, today announced it was named a "Leader" in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Event Brokering Software 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc. # US50301923, March 2024), the first and only Event Broker competitive evaluation by a major analyst firm.

The IDC MarketScape study evaluated the functional capabilities and go-to-market strategies of several major event broker software vendors serving customers across a wide range of industries. Vendors were assessed on criteria such as architecture compatibility, security and access; brokering, monitoring and resiliency functionality; pricing models; customer delivery strategy and customer success; partner ecosystem and community; as well as growth and innovation.

"Event brokers are a key middleware capability in organizations seeking to move toward a more event-driven architecture to enable real-time data flows. Ensuring applications have real-time data is a critical capability in everyday human decision-making and also in many emerging AI use cases," said Shari Lava, research director, automation within AI and automation group, IDC. As noted later in the report, "Organizations should consider Solace if they are seeking high degrees of confidence in solution security, cloud-agnostic deployment support and smart topic management, as well as broad support for business use cases accessible to a variety of non-developer personas."

In addition to highlighting Solace's strengths in the areas of customer success and product innovation, the report specifically noted Solace brokers':

Topic management capabilities , stating "Solace has highly robust 'smart topic' management capabilities compared with many other vendors in this space. Solace comes with all core monitoring capabilities covered out-of-the-box, such as detailed logging, notifications and alerts, message tracing, and more. In addition, Solace goes beyond the normal monitoring capabilities, partnering with many popular data management and security tools for advanced monitoring."

, stating "Solace has highly robust 'smart topic' management capabilities compared with many other vendors in this space. Solace comes with all core monitoring capabilities covered out-of-the-box, such as detailed logging, notifications and alerts, message tracing, and more. In addition, Solace goes beyond the normal monitoring capabilities, partnering with many popular data management and security tools for advanced monitoring." Event Mesh capability, stating "Solace PubSub + includes strong event mesh capabilities to create a network of brokers intended to enable seamless access to data and events across highly distributed applications in hybrid and multi-cloud deployments. When customers deploy event mesh alongside Solace's smart topic management and multi-protocol support, distributed applications can efficiently exchange real-time data without prior knowledge of connection specifics for either application."

"The world is becoming more connected, prompting organizations to move away from outdated systems with siloed data to transform how they deliver services and interact with their customers and partners in real-time," said Shawn McAllister, CTO and CPO, Solace. "We are proud to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape in this inaugural vendor assessment of this market and we believe this further validates Solace as a leader in delivering the event-driven integration and streaming capabilities our customers demand to best differentiate them in the market and help them succeed."

Over the past two decades, Solace has helped organizations of all sizes – from innovative startups to the world's leading companies – act and react on real-time data, or events, to improve operational efficiencies and deliver optimal customer experiences. To date, Solace's PubSub+ event-driven integration and streaming platform – underpinned by event-driven architecture – processes over 1TB of events data every day, and can be found in 60% of the world's largest investment banks, 4 of the top 5 FX companies, 4 of the top 12 telcos and 30% of the largest CPG manufacturers and retail chains. Solace also plays a significant role in major digital government initiatives in Canada, Singapore, India, Hong Kong, Dubai and Japan.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Solace

Solace helps enterprises connect and integrate anything, anywhere, reliably and in real-time, through the power of event-driven architecture. With PubSub+, an event-driven integration and streaming platform, the company provides a comprehensive way for organizations to stream, integrate and govern events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed – securely, reliably and quickly. Established enterprises worldwide trust Solace to modernize their application and integration landscape; enable time-sensitive applications and processes at scale; and create seamless digital experiences for their customers, partners and employees. Learn more at solace.com.

SOURCE Solace Corporation