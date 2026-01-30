Solace Nutrition Announces Clinical and Scientific Updates for Encala®, the Original Structured-Lipid Medical Food for Fat Malabsorption

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace Nutrition, a trusted leader in tailored clinical nutrition and medical foods, today announced significant clinical, scientific, and commercial updates for Encala®, its proprietary plant-based structured-lipid medical food designed to address fat malabsorption, fatty acid and choline deficiencies, poor growth in children, and unintentional weight loss in adults.

Since the February 2025 relaunch of Encala, sales supporting both adult and pediatric nutritional care have exceeded projections. Many health care providers recognized the Encala brand from its earlier availability through Envara Health, Inc., recalling its predictable benefits for weight gain and gastrointestinal symptom improvement in patients with malabsorption.

"In the past year, Solace Nutrition established in-house manufacturing, comprehensive patient support, insurance coverage assistance, and dedicated health care provider services with a full-time team," said Thomas Clough, CEO of Solace Nutrition. "We are now well positioned to meet increasing patient demand across a wide range of malabsorption conditions."

Encala is currently being utilized by patients with pancreatic and intestinal diseases, short bowel syndrome, and other complex gastrointestinal conditions. Solace Nutrition plans to expand Encala availability internationally, with a Canadian launch anticipated in the third quarter of 2026 and expansion into South America by the fourth quarter. Targeted patient populations include those living with cystic fibrosis, short bowel syndrome, rare pancreatic diseases, and patients requiring ICU enteral nutrition support.

Scientific Foundation and Clinical Legacy

Encala was developed following highly positive outcomes from a large NIH-funded randomized clinical trial led by Virginia Stallings, MD, an internationally recognized pediatric nutrition scientist. The trial evaluated 110 children and adolescents living with cystic fibrosis and demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements in growth and nutritional status.

The research was designed and conducted by David Yesair, PhD, inventor of the structured lipid compound; Walter Shaw, PhD, lipid biochemist responsible for manufacturing the original research-only formulation (Lym-X-Sorb®); and Dr. Stallings, who served as principal investigator. The research team published eight peer-reviewed papers and presented results nationally and internationally.

Including NIH grant funding and support from Envara Health, Inc. (founded by Dr. Stallings), more than $17 million has been invested in the development of today's Encala. A major milestone in this effort was the establishment of a CMS reimbursement code, enabling broader access and insurance coverage for eligible patients.

To translate decades of research into sustainable, patient-centered care, Structured Lipid Nutrition, LLC was formed to preserve the Encala technology and brand. In 2024, Structured Lipid Nutrition partnered with Solace Nutrition to provide high-quality manufacturing, distribution, and seamless support for patients and health care providers.

Encala Research Updates

Pancreatic Cancer

A Department of Defense–funded clinical nutrition study launched in September 2025 at the University of Pennsylvania Abramson Cancer Center and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The study enrolls individuals with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) and neuroendocrine pancreatic tumors (NET) to evaluate gastrointestinal symptoms and quality of life during Encala nutritional intervention. Faculty investigators include Drs. Stallings, Brownell, and Teitelbaum.

Cerebral Palsy

A study evaluating the nutritional impact of Encala in children and adults with moderate to severe cerebral palsy requiring enteral tube feeding is under review for Institutional Review Board approval. Enrollment is expected to begin in March 2026.

Oral Drug Delivery

Encala's structured-lipid technology has demonstrated the ability to enhance oral absorption of lipid-soluble medications, including fenretinide. A novel drug delivery and nutrition application is in development, supported by animal and healthy human dosing studies with favorable outcomes.

Research Software Inclusion

Encala has been incorporated into the Nutrition Data System for Research (NDSR®), the gold-standard dietary analysis software used in clinical trials and epidemiological research across the United States and Canada. Encala intake will be analyzed using NDSR in the pancreatic cancer study, and its full nutrient composition is now accessible to health care providers and researchers.

Veterinary Research

An eight-week nutrition rehabilitation study in malnourished dogs demonstrated positive safety, feasibility, weight gain, and lean body mass outcomes. Findings were presented at regional and national veterinary meetings, with an abstract expected for presentation at the International Veterinary Nutrition Conference in June 2026.

A separate palatability study in healthy cats confirmed strong acceptance of Encala when incorporated into both dry and moist foods, with no adverse gastrointestinal effects observed.

About Structured Lipid Nutrition

Structured Lipid Nutrition (SLN) was founded by Virginia Stallings, MD, to develop and commercialize evidence-based nutritional solutions addressing unmet medical needs across human and veterinary health. SLN preserved the Encala® medical food technology and clinically recognized brand and partnered with Solace Nutrition to support large-scale manufacturing, distribution, and clinical support.

Together, SLN and Solace Nutrition continue to advance clinical research and product development focused on improving growth, weight, lean body mass, and key biomarkers including fatty acids and choline. The Encala-Inside® technology platform supports innovation across human nutrition, veterinary nutrition, and oral drug delivery.

About Solace Nutrition

Solace Nutrition is a medical nutrition company specializing in the development and manufacturing of science-backed medical foods for individuals with complex metabolic and chronic conditions. With more than 20 years of clinical nutrition expertise, the company is a trusted provider of safe, reliable, and effective nutritional solutions. Solace Nutrition is committed to advancing patient care by improving access to specialized nutrition that supports better health and quality of life.

