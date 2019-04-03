Solace PubSub+ Cloud Now Available in Virtual Private Cloud Environments

First-ever enterprise-grade messaging as a service in virtual private clouds offers SaaS agility combined with the control and security of a private cloud

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace today announced the availability of PubSub+ Cloud for virtual private cloud environments in Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Microsoft Azure. PubSub+ Cloud helps developers build better apps faster by giving them access to advanced event brokers as a service. Event brokers are modern message brokers that support event-driven message exchange patterns across a variety of applications, devices and environments (for an additional definition, see below*). While leading cloud providers have long offered virtual private clouds, this is the first time enterprise-grade event brokers have been available as a service within those environments.

"Enterprises want the agility, cost savings and scaling benefits of public clouds, but many don't want to host mission-critical applications and data in shared-tenancy environments," said Shawn McAllister, CTO, Solace. "Instead, they want to avoid the public Internet entirely and remain within a virtual private cloud that isolates their applications and data from the Internet and other cloud users."

Enterprises can save resources and gain valuable insights by using PubSub+ Cloud to lifecycle-manage their event broker services. From a single console, they can dynamically deploy, upgrade, patch and delete Solace event broker services in their virtual private clouds from AWS, GCP and Azure, with all services engineered by Solace to be secure, resilient, performant and cost-optimized. With the same console, users can visualize and create a network of event brokers in multiple locations – an event mesh – and seamlessly share data anywhere in their hybrid/multi-cloud private network.

"We successfully used PubSub+ Cloud to connect a global consumer packaged goods company to hundreds of external suppliers, and they now seamlessly exchange hundreds of thousands of events each day," said Steve Wood, Chief Product Officer, Dell Boomi. "Cloud-native messaging services offer limited functionality, and standing up our own messaging in the cloud is time and resource-intensive. PubSub+ Cloud lets us instead focus on delivering business value to our customers."

Enterprises can also use the PubSub+ Cloud console to monitor and control other important security functions. This includes managing encryption keys for data at rest, and root certificates to encrypt data in motion for TLS connections; interacting with corporate authentication/identity management systems, and reporting system events (e.g., queue full, disc space at capacity) to the corporate event management system.

For more information about PubSub+ Cloud availability in VPCs, please watch Shawn McAllister's video overview or visit solace.com/cloud.

*Gartner defines event brokers as "middleware products that are used to facilitate, mediate and enrich the interactions of sources and handlers in event-driven computing," and recommends advanced event brokers be used for "digital business innovation initiatives because of their specialized support for event processing, even if the previous-generation alternative pub-sub technology, such as MOMs or ESBs, is already used elsewhere in your organization."



(Gartner, Innovation Insight for Event Brokers, July 31 2018, Yefim Natis, Keith Guttridge, Roy Schulte, Nick Huedecker, Paul Vincent)

About Solace

Solace provides the only unified advanced event broker technology that supports publish/subscribe, queueing, request/reply, message replay and streaming using open APIs and protocols across hybrid cloud and IoT environments. The company's smart data movement technologies rapidly and reliably route information between applications, devices and people, as well as across public and private clouds. Established enterprises such as SAP, Barclays and the Royal Bank of Canada, high-growth companies such as VoiceBase and industry disruptors such as Jio use Solace to modernize legacy applications and successfully pursue analytics, hybrid cloud and IoT strategies. Learn more at https://solace.com.

