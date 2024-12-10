Solace Unlocks Full Potential of Event-Driven Integration with Introduction of PubSub+ Micro-Integrations

New decentralized approach to integration makes it easier to get real-time data flowing between systems across environments, geographies and organizations

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace, the leader in powering real-time, event-driven enterprises, today announced the addition of micro-integrations to its event-driven integration and streaming platform, Solace PubSub+ Platform.

The new Solace PubSub+ Micro-Integrations are small, lightweight event-driven integration modules that connect enterprise technologies – including legacy and SaaS applications, messaging services, databases, files, AI agents etc. – to an event-driven distribution layer, called an event mesh, enabling information exchange in real-time.

Specifically, PubSub+ Micro-Integrations liberate events data from source systems so it can be streamed over the event mesh, then seamlessly integrate the data to target systems. Consisting of a connector to get events on and off the event mesh, as well as one or more processors that transform event data for easy re-use by other micro-integrations, Solace PubSub+ Micro-Integrations are designed to help enterprises gain more value from their existing iPaaS and API management platforms:

Speed : traditional integration solutions often suffer from latency, complexity, and performance bottlenecks due to centralized data processing and intricate network configurations. Designed from the ground up, Solace PubSub+ Micro-Integrations improve performance by handling connectivity and transformations near the systems to which they link in the event mesh





traditional integration solutions often suffer from latency, complexity, and performance bottlenecks due to centralized data processing and intricate network configurations. Designed from the ground up, Solace PubSub+ Micro-Integrations improve performance by handling connectivity and transformations near the systems to which they link in the event mesh Flexibility : traditional integration solutions also rely on tightly coupled integrations that make systems difficult and risky to change. The modular and decoupled nature of Solace PubSub+ Micro-Integrations makes it easier to integrate new applications and technologies like the artificial intelligence (AI) agents, vector databases and large language models (LLMs) that power generative AI (GenAI)





traditional integration solutions also rely on tightly coupled integrations that make systems difficult and risky to change. The modular and decoupled nature of Solace PubSub+ Micro-Integrations makes it easier to integrate new applications and technologies like the artificial intelligence (AI) agents, vector databases and large language models (LLMs) that power generative AI (GenAI) Scalability : As more endpoints get linked by traditional integration solutions, point-to-point integration gets exponentially more complex, especially when information needs to be sent to multiple downstream systems. Solace PubSub+ Micro-Integrations let systems scale to meet growing demands by deploying additional instances at the source or target end of the equation, easily supporting increased traffic and distribution across multiple systems





As more endpoints get linked by traditional integration solutions, point-to-point integration gets exponentially more complex, especially when information needs to be sent to multiple downstream systems. Solace PubSub+ Micro-Integrations let systems scale to meet growing demands by deploying additional instances at the source or target end of the equation, easily supporting increased traffic and distribution across multiple systems Resilience and Reliability : Point-to-point integrations present visibility and maintenance challenges due to their complex "spaghetti" architecture, making it difficult to identify and fix problems, and frequently causing cascading failures due to tight coupling. Solace PubSub+ Micro-Integrations replace the chaos of point-to-point integrations with publish/subscribe distribution that offers superior transparency, traceability and troubleshooting





Point-to-point integrations present visibility and maintenance challenges due to their complex "spaghetti" architecture, making it difficult to identify and fix problems, and frequently causing cascading failures due to tight coupling. Solace PubSub+ Micro-Integrations replace the chaos of point-to-point integrations with publish/subscribe distribution that offers superior transparency, traceability and troubleshooting Operational Visibility: PubSub+ Micro-Integrations are fully integrated into the Solace cloud platform, offering a single window to view and track all integrations and events, eliminating the need to use multiple vendors or deploy and manage a homegrown solution

"Over the years many things have changed, but the driving business need to do more workloads in real-time has not. As we move forward into the future, there will always be more demand for real-time data and not less. Nobody wants to go backwards to the old days when everything was batch processing," wrote Jeff Pollock, VP of Products and Cloud Services for Data Replication, Streaming Data and DB Migrations, Oracle in a recent blog. "With the new Oracle GoldenGate integration to Solace, we have connected the best of distributed data mesh with the best of distributed event mesh architectures, empowering our customers to move forward with modern real-time solutions for AI, analytics and event-driven architectures."

Event-driven: A New Approach to Integration

The launch is part of Solace's ongoing efforts to champion an architectural re-think to enterprise integration.

Synchronous, point-to-point integration methods such as iPaaS and ESB are not built to handle the ever-growing volumes of data coursing through modern enterprises via the thousands of applications that need to share real-time information. The end result is often a complex web of connectivity that is fragile, cannot deal with data volume bursts and is prone to failures and outages.

An event-driven integration approach moves integrations to the edge, with decentralized and real-time data flows and events in the middle, underpinned by an event mesh's on-demand, "data as a service" network of event brokers, receiving messages in real-time and reacting accordingly. This is further complemented by an event portal, for the design and management of event streams, and micro-integrations to facilitate connectivity of publishers and subscribers.

"Enterprises have been accelerating their investments in application modernization to realize the benefits of cloud-native technologies. They are also aiming to enhance the execution of their digital business operations through continuous analysis of real-time data generated from IT and business events. They are seeking to become event-driven enterprises that maintain a constant state of awareness and are highly responsive to change, risk and opportunity," wrote Carl Lehmann, Senior Research Analyst, Applied Infrastructure & DevOps, S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"An event-driven enterprise can quickly sense and effectively respond - reactively, predictively and even autonomously - to any changes in execution, performance, risks and opportunities. We believe that technology that enables this, like that offered by Solace, will be in increasing demand." *

Generally available now, Solace offers a wide spectrum of both cloud-managed and self-managed PubSub+ Micro-Integrations for specific applications and technologies, and has partnered with leading integration vendors to complement their solutions:

For Applications: including offerings for SAP, Salesforce, Snowflake, Oracle GoldenGate, Cloudera, Couchbase, Debezium, IBM MQ, TIBCO EMS, JMS, MQTT, NATS, Amazon SQS, Amazon SNS, Azure Service BUS, Google Pub/Sub, SFTP and various Kafka-based solutions like Apache Kafka, Confluent, RedPanda, AWS MSK and Azure Event Hubs





including offerings for SAP, Salesforce, Snowflake, Oracle GoldenGate, Cloudera, Couchbase, Debezium, IBM MQ, TIBCO EMS, JMS, MQTT, NATS, Amazon SQS, Amazon SNS, Azure Service BUS, Google Pub/Sub, SFTP and various Kafka-based solutions like Apache Kafka, Confluent, RedPanda, AWS MSK and Azure Event Hubs For Integration Platforms: Solace has teamed up with leading providers of integration platforms, including Boomi, Mulesoft and SAP, to develop tools that make it easier for their customers to adopt and benefit from an event-driven integration approach

"Solace PubSub+ Micro-Integrations are about to revolutionize the integration of applications in much the same way microservices changed the game for applications themselves – by decomposing monolithic integration flows into smaller, more manageable, purpose-built components," said Shawn McAllister, CPO and CTO at Solace. "In doing so, Solace Micro-Integrations will enable the event-driven integration it will take to meet the performance, reliability, agility and scalability needs of increasingly connected, real-time, and intelligent enterprises."

Learn more

Register for the 2024 EDA Summit, taking place virtually on December 11, to see how business leaders and IT practitioners worldwide are successfully planning and managing event-driven initiatives. Sessions will also be available on-demand post-event.

Market Leadership

Over the past two decades, Solace has helped organizations of all sizes – from innovative startups to the world's leading companies – act and react on real-time data, or events, to improve operational efficiencies and deliver optimal customer experiences.

To date, Solace's PubSub+ event-driven integration and streaming platform – underpinned by event-driven architecture – can be found in 60% of the world's largest investment banks, 4 of the top 5 FX companies, 4 of the top 12 telcos and 30% of the largest CPG manufacturers and retail chains. Solace also plays a significant role in major digital government initiatives worldwide, including in Canada, Singapore, Dubai and Japan.

* Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence 451 Research "Solace seeks to support event-driven application development and integration", Carl Lehmann, March 1, 2024

About Solace:

Solace helps enterprises connect and integrate anything, anywhere, reliably and in real-time, through the power of event-driven architecture. With PubSub+, an event-driven integration and streaming platform, the company provides a comprehensive way for organizations to stream, integrate and govern events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed – securely, reliably and quickly. Established enterprises worldwide trust Solace to modernize their application and integration landscape; enable time-sensitive applications and processes at scale; and create seamless digital experiences for their customers, partners and employees. Learn more at solace.com.

Press Contacts

Europe & Americas

IBA International

Jamie Kightley

[email protected]

+44 (0) 1572 757932

UK

Positive

Daniel Brown

[email protected]

+44 7480 924144

APAC

Rice Communications

Neil Mirano

[email protected]

+65 3157 5685

SOURCE Solace Corporation