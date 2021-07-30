Solace's Event Streaming and Management Platform Now Available through AWS Marketplace

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace's market-leading event streaming and management technology, PubSub+ Platform, is now available for purchase in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. This will help enterprises more easily implement event-driven architecture in the cloud by using PubSub+ Platform to accelerate and augment the applications, information and processes they run on the AWS Cloud.

AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

"The addition of PubSub+ Platform to AWS Marketplace is a significant milestone in our quest to help enterprises harness the power of event-driven architecture to create business value," said Shawn McAllister, Solace CTO and CPO. "It also allows AWS customers to eliminate contracting cycles and have the convenience of purchasing PubSub+ Platform products on a subscription basis under the umbrella of AWS's terms."

About Solace

Solace helps large enterprises become modern and real-time by giving them everything they need to make their business operations and customer interactions event-driven. With PubSub+, the market's first and only event management platform, the company provides a comprehensive way to create, document, discover and stream events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed – securely, reliably, quickly, and guaranteed. Behind Solace technology is the world's leading group of data movement experts, with nearly 20 years of experience helping global enterprises solve some of the most demanding challenges in a variety of industries – from capital markets, retail, and gaming to space, aviation, and automotive. Established enterprises such as SAP, Barclays and the Royal Bank of Canada, multinational automobile manufacturers such as Groupe Renault and Groupe PSA, and industry disruptors such as Jio use Solace's advanced event broker technologies to modernize legacy applications, deploy modern microservices, and build an event mesh to support their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and IoT architectures. Learn more at solace.com.

