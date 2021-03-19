Solactive Financial Index firm selects QUODD to Fuel Market Data for ETFs and Indices

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QUODD Financial Information Services ("QUODD"), a business unit of Financeware, a NewSpring Holdings platform company, has entered into a commercial agreement with Solactive, a German index engineering company. Solactive is using QUODD's high quality and timely US Options and futures data to accurately develop and maintain their industry leading indices. This combines QUODD's 20 years of expertise in fueling market data solutions for financial services firms with Solactive's innovative and flexible index building technology.

"Our relationship with QUODD enables us to provide an alternative to the commercial model for customers seeking flexible and affordable indices," says Dirk Urmoneit, Chief Operating Officer of Solactive. "QUODD's data is timely, reliable and customizable giving us a low-cost way to access real-time data without the delay that comes from legacy systems."

"We are proud to fuel an emerging index firm that is creating innovative investment products in the fintech space," says Bob Ward, CEO of QUODD and Financeware. "This demonstrates QUODD's ability to customize market data delivery solutions in a cost-effective way for our customers. We continue to strive to develop new ways to democratize access to financial market data."

About QUODD

QUODD Financial Information Services, a portfolio company of Financeware, provides streaming data solutions as well as comprehensive end-of-day pricing, reference and corporate actions solutions to the global fintech, wealth, investment management, and retirement market. These solutions include seamlessly integrated global listed pricing, dividends and corporate actions content. Learn more at www.quodd.com

About Financeware

Financeware is an industry-leading fintech platform company focused on delivering a robust suite of innovative solutions to the financial services market. The company's set of broad capabilities span financial market data, wealth management workflow processing, and tech-enabled RIA services. Established by NewSpring Holdings in 2018, Financeware combines the rich competencies and market leadership of its three businesses QUODD, VMS and Wealthcare and leverages go-to-market and operational synergies across the platform. Learn more at www.financeware.com

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $2 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

