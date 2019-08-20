SolAero Technologies Awarded Contract to Supply Solar Power Modules to Maxar Technologies for NASA's Power and Propulsion Element

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SolAero Technologies Corp. (SolAero), a leading provider of high efficiency solar cells, solar panels, and composite structural products for satellite and aerospace applications, announced today that it has been awarded a contract by Maxar Technologies, a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, to power the Power and Propulsion Element of NASA's Gateway. Under the terms of the contract, SolAero will design and manufacture Solar Power Modules (SPMs) that will supply nearly 70 kilowatts to the Gateway as part of NASA's Artemis lunar exploration plans, which will enable future missions to Mars.

The SPMs will be designed and manufactured in SolAero's state-of-the-art production facility in Albuquerque, NM. The SPMs will incorporate SolAero's latest generation, quadruple-junction "Z4J" solar cells, which exhibit superior radiation hardness in the space environment, and utilize automated assembly methods pioneered by SolAero for high-volume production of satellite solar panels and modules.

"SolAero has had the honor of participating in over 30 NASA missions in our 20 year history and we're once again very proud to have the opportunity to support NASA on a trailblazing endeavor," said Brad Clevenger, President and CEO of SolAero. "We're also excited to continue working with our longtime partners at Maxar to bring our latest generation solar cell technology and advanced manufacturing capability to the Power and Propulsion Element."

"In order to deliver revolutionary space infrastructure and Earth intelligence capabilities to our customers, Maxar carefully chooses strategic partners who embrace innovation, experience, and efficiency," said Mike Gold, Maxar's Vice President of Civil Space. "We're delighted to add SolAero as a supplier on the Power and Propulsion Element spacecraft."

About SolAero Technologies Corp.

SolAero Technologies is a leading provider of satellite solar power solutions and precision aerospace structures to the global space markets, encompassing a wide array of applications including civil space exploration, science and earth observation, defense intelligence and communication, and commercial telecommunications industries. The business was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA. For more information about SolAero, visit https://solaerotech.com/

About Maxar

Maxar is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar's 5,900 team members in 30 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Contact:

Ms. Maggie Smith

Corporate Marketing Communications Manager

(505) 559-2685

maggie_smith@solaerotech.com

SOURCE SolAero Technologies Corp.

Related Links

https://solaerotech.com

