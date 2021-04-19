SolAero Technologies' Solar Panel Powers NASA's Mars Helicopter - Ingenuity

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SolAero Technologies Corp. (SolAero), a leading provider of high efficiency solar cells, solar panels, and composite structural products for satellite and aerospace applications, congratulates the team at NASA's Jet Propulsion Labs (JPL) on the successful maiden flight of the Mars Helicopter, Ingenuity. SolAero is proud to have supplied the solar panel that has enabled the first powered, controlled flight on another planet.

The solar panel for Ingenuity was manufactured in SolAero's state-of-the-art production facility in Albuquerque, NM. The panel is populated with SolAero's industry-leading, 33.0% efficient IMM (Inverted Metamorphic Multi-junction) class of solar cells that generate in excess of 10% more power than other space solar cells in production today. The IMM is also more than 40% lighter than typical space grade solar cells. The combination of higher efficiency and significantly lower mass was a critical factor that was deemed mission enabling for Ingenuity's successful flight.

The success of Ingenuity further extends SolAero's long history of powering satellites and spacecrafts for NASA and JPL, including the Mars 2020 Cruise Stage, the InSight Lander that is currently operating on the Mars surface, the DAWN asteroid mission, the Parker Solar Probe to the sun, the Lunar Atmosphere and Dust Environment Explorer (LADEE) mission and many others.

"SolAero is extremely proud to be a part of this history-making flight and supporting it with the highest performance solar panels available," said Brad Clevenger, CEO of SolAero Technologies. "SolAero's industry leading technology and track record of performance continue to make it the supplier of choice for the most demanding satellite applications."

About SolAero Technologies Corp.

SolAero Technologies is a leading provider of satellite solar power solutions and precision aerospace structures to the global space markets, encompassing a wide array of applications including civil space exploration, science and earth observation, defense intelligence and communication, and commercial telecommunications industries. The business was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA. For more information about SolAero, visit https://solaerotech.com/

About NASA/JPL

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory is a unique national research facility that carries out robotic space and Earth science missions. JPL helped open the Space Age by developing America's first Earth-orbiting science satellite, creating the first successful interplanetary spacecraft, and sending robotic missions to study all the planets in the solar system as well as asteroids, comets and Earth's moon. In addition to its missions, JPL developed and manages NASA's Deep Space Network, a worldwide system of antennas that communicates with interplanetary spacecraft. JPL is a federally funded research and development center managed for NASA by Caltech. For more information about JPL, visit https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/

