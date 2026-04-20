SOLAI Limited Files 2025 Annual Report on Form 20-F

AKRON, Ohio, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLAI Limited (NYSE: SLAI) (previously traded under "BTCM") ("SOLAI" or the "Company"), a technology-driven personal AI and digital infrastructure provider, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 20, 2026. The annual report can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, as well as on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.solai.com/.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at [email protected].

About SOLAI Limited

SOLAI Limited (previously known as "BIT Mining Limited") (NYSE: SLAI) (previously traded under "BTCM"), is a technology-driven personal AI and digital infrastructure provider. Building upon its historical legacy in digital asset mining and blockchain network operations, the Company is leveraging extensive experience in large-scale hardware deployment, data center operations, and high-performance computing to build the foundational infrastructure for personal and digital assets globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "going forward," "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause SOLAI's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

For further information:

SOLAI Limited

[email protected]

ir.solai.com

www.solai.com

Christensen Advisory

Jason Ng

Tel: +852-2117-0861

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SOLAI Limited