SOLAI Limited Joins RWA Alliance as a Founding Member to Advance Tokenization of Green Energy Assets

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLAI Limited (NYSE: SLAI) ("SOLAI" or the "Company"), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency infrastructure company (previously known as "BIT Mining"), today announced that it has officially joined the Real-World Assets (RWA) Alliance as one of its founding members.

The RWA Alliance is dedicated to solving critical industry pain points – such as asset liquidity and opaque valuation – by promoting the tokenization of real-world assets. By leveraging blockchain technology to standardize, divide, and bring transparency to physical assets, the Alliance aims to open up new pathways for the digital transformation of the green energy sector through resource aggregation and joint standard-setting.

Focusing on the long-term development of green energy RWA, the Alliance will advance its mission through four strategic pillars:

Establishing standardized frameworks for RWA development and management; Building an alliance-based RWA asset operation system to enhance industry collaboration and resource integration; Implementing authoritative certification mechanisms to strengthen credibility and trust within the ecosystem; and Improving liquidity and capital efficiency to facilitate broader participation and value realization.

Mr. Bo Yu, Chairman and COO of SOLAI, commented, "We are honored to join the RWA Alliance as a co-founding member. The tokenization of real assets is not just about technology; it's about creating a more transparent and accessible market for vital industries. By leveraging our expertise in stablecoin systems and payment infrastructure, we aim to help the Alliance lower the entry barrier for investors and enable seamless global capital connections. This is a pivotal step in integrating blockchain innovation with the real economy, and we are eager to contribute to the sustainable growth of the global RWA ecosystem."

About SOLAI Limited

SOLAI Limited (previously known as "BIT Mining Limited") (NYSE: SLAI) (previously traded under "BTCM"), is a technology-driven cryptocurrency infrastructure company expanding from its foundation in crypto mining to build a blockchain-based ecosystem spanning AI, stablecoins and payment infrastructure, and Solana treasury and staking operations — supporting use cases across institutional settlement, commerce, consumer payments, and AI-native agent transactions. By leveraging its blockchain and data infrastructure expertise, SOLAI aims to enhance on-chain efficiency and expand participation across Solana and other blockchain ecosystems.

For more information:

SOLAI Limited

[email protected]

ir.solai.com

www.solai.com

Contact

Piacente Financial Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE SOLAI Limited