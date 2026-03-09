SOLAI Limited Strategically Expands into Personal AI Infrastructure; Outlines Roadmap to Drive the Next Phase of AI Adoption

AKRON, Ohio, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLAI Limited (NYSE: SLAI) (previously traded under "BTCM") ("SOLAI" or the "Company"), a technology-driven personal AI and digital infrastructure provider, today announced it is strategically expanding into personal AI infrastructure. As part of the ongoing optimization of existing operations, the Company unveiled its long-term roadmap for personal AI infrastructure that leverages its established infrastructure capabilities to drive the next phase of AI adoption.

As AI evolves from application-level tools into foundational infrastructure, the industry is rapidly entering the next phase of adoption defined by autonomous AI agents. Because these systems are now capable of reasoning, planning, and executing complex workflows independently, privacy, security, and control are increasingly becoming greater priorities for individuals. To meet these critical demands, SOLAI believes the next major wave of AI adoption will shift intelligence directly to the edge. To drive this transition and enable individuals to operate private, reliable, and independent AI nodes, the Company detailed the architecture of its personal AI infrastructure ecosystem, built upon a fully integrated, four-layer technology stack:

Personal AI Node Device (AI Hardware): Acting as the physical foundation of the ecosystem, this layer offers a dedicated, always-on personal AI node device and is SOLAI's primary differentiator. It features localized storage and robust hardware-level security , enabling secure bridging between local workflows and cloud-based models.

On-Device Agent Runtime (System OS): Serving as the proprietary on-device operating system for the personal AI node device, this layer provides a highly stable system for autonomous AI agent execution. It seamlessly integrates model orchestration, an extensible plugin architecture, permission controls, process reliability (auto-recovery/rollback), and update mechanisms, delivering a fully private AI experience with a frictionless setup that requires no technical expertise.

Intelligence & Routing (API Management): Functioning as the monetizable traffic and control plane, this layer delivers unified multi-model access through centralized API management. It features intelligent routing, policy control, usage metering, and streamlined billing, securely connecting local devices to several Large Language Models (LLMs) while strictly enforcing data privacy and cost-efficiency.

High-Density Compute (AIDC Infrastructure): Designed to expand long-term computing capacity through dedicated AI infrastructure, this layer builds upon SOLAI's extensive experience managing large-scale digital asset mining facilities and data centers. The Company intends to leverage these proven capabilities and deploy them toward high-density AI computing, supporting scalable inference clusters and model deployment as ecosystem demand accelerates.

With this roadmap established, SOLAI has begun development of its hardware, operating system, and routing layers, architected seamlessly to ensure a fully integrated experience from inception. The Company has already produced working prototypes of its personal AI node device, which are currently undergoing rigorous system integration testing with the operating system. The software has reached the internal alpha stage, with core capabilities including model orchestration, intelligent routing, and a local knowledge base already operational within the prototype setting. Powered by SOLAI's proprietary operating system and engineered for seamless consumer accessibility, the device will offer native support for the OpenClaw ecosystem straight out of the box. Crucially, the underlying open system architecture ensures long-term adaptability, supporting future software upgrades, optional switching to alternative compatible systems, and eventual multi-system interoperability.

Mr. Bo Yu, Chairman of the Board of SOLAI, commented: "As AI evolves from a cloud-based tool into persistent, autonomous agents, the need for private computing has never been clearer. We believe this marks the start of the next phase of AI adoption, where AI effectively becomes an everyday device — much like laptops, smartphones, and tablets today. This strategic expansion into personal AI infrastructure is a natural progression of SOLAI's long-term vision and leverages our extensive experience in large-scale hardware deployment, data center operations, and high-performance network infrastructure. This roadmap lays the foundation for our personal AI infrastructure ecosystem buildout which we will continue to expand upon. We look forward to sharing our continued progress as we drive the next phase of AI adoption."

SOLAI Limited (previously known as "BIT Mining Limited") (NYSE: SLAI) (previously traded under "BTCM"), is a technology-driven personal AI and digital infrastructure provider. Building upon its historical legacy in digital asset mining and blockchain network operations, the Company is leveraging extensive experience in large-scale hardware deployment, data center operations, and high-performance computing to build the foundational infrastructure for personal and digital assets globally.

