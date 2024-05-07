Solairus Aviation Announces Updates to Executive Leadership Team

Company Appoints Brent Monroe as Chief Growth Officer and Promotes Bob Marinace to Chief Experience Officer

PETALUMA, Calif. and NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solairus Aviation (the "Company"), a leading aircraft management and charter services company, is pleased to announce several updates to its Executive Leadership Team as the Company continues its mission to redefine integrated private aircraft services:

Brent Monroe Bob Marinace

Brent Monroe has been appointed as Chief Growth Officer (CGO) . With over 30 years of experience in the private aviation industry, Monroe will be responsible for spearheading the Company's fleet development efforts and focusing on further strengthening Solairus' market leadership position with large cabin aircraft management clients. His extensive experience and track record in leadership roles within the private aviation industry make him a valuable addition to Solairus and its existing and prospective customers.





. With over 30 years of experience in the private aviation industry, Monroe will be responsible for spearheading the Company's fleet development efforts and focusing on further strengthening Solairus' market leadership position with large cabin aircraft management clients. His extensive experience and track record in leadership roles within the private aviation industry make him a valuable addition to Solairus and its existing and prospective customers. Bob Marinace has been promoted to Chief Experience Officer (CXO). Marinace's promotion comes after years of exemplary service and leadership within the Company, where he most recently served as Senior Executive Vice President. In his new and expanded role, Bob will oversee the entire spectrum of Solairus' customer experience strategy, responsible for ensuring that the Company's commitment to exceptional service is met. Bob's three-plus decades of aviation experience—both prior to and during his time at Solairus—gives him a wealth of experience and industry knowledge that will benefit the Company as it continues to expand the personalized services offered to its managed clients.

Dan Drohan, Founder and CEO of Solairus, expressed his excitement about Monroe joining the team, stating, "Brent brings a wealth of experience to our team with an impressive track record in leadership roles at both Gulfstream and Bombardier. This deep and wide-reaching expertise and capability in driving successful initiatives within our unique industry is highly valuable as we continue to expand our managed fleet and deliver differentiated services for our valued customers. We are fortunate to have Brent on board and look forward to his leadership."

Drohan continued, emphasizing Marinace's pivotal role in elevating the Company's customer experience strategy: "Since taking over the leadership of the Client Responsible Officer team, Bob has contributed to numerous projects and initiatives that have elevated our brand and the support we provide to managed accounts and their teams. As Chief Experience Officer, a newly created role, we are doubling down on our commitment to exceed the expectations of our valued clients in all that we do."

About Solairus Aviation

Solairus is a US-based private aviation services company whose core business is assisting aircraft owners with the safe, reliable, and efficient management and operation of their aircraft. Our services are customized to meet the client's individual travel requirements and to support their flight operation with the highest standards of safety and personalized service, regardless of the location of the aircraft.

Solairus was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. Solairus has over 100 base locations nationwide, employing more than 1,800 flight crew and support personnel to operate a fleet currently numbering over 330 aircraft. Solairus is an IS-BAO Stage Three certified company and an Aviation Research Group/US Platinum-Rated and Wyvern Wingman certified charter operator. Solairus has also received the NBAA Commercial Business Flying Safety Award. Solairus offers a full range of services in addition to aircraft management, which includes aircraft charter sales, aviation support services, and consulting.

For more information about Solairus Aviation, please visit www.solairus.aero .

Media Contact:

Eric Wildt

[email protected]

707.775.2788

SOURCE Solairus Aviation