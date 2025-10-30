Solairus Aviation Sees Continued Fleet Growth in 2025

Continued growth reflects client trust in Solairus' personalized management model

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solairus, a leading aircraft management and charter services provider, has added nearly 50 new aircraft to its managed fleet thus far in 2025. The continued expansion underscores the trust that aircraft owners and flight departments place in Solairus' proven management model and personalized approach to service.

Since January, Solairus has added aircraft across multiple categories and operating bases nationwide — including 28 Large and Ultra Long-Range Jets, 8 Large Long-Range Jets, 5 Super Mid-Size Jets, 3 Light Jets, and several helicopters and turboprops.

Among the new additions are a Gulfstream G800, soon available for charter based at Stewart International Airport (KSWF), a Global 7500 based in San Jose (KSJC), and multiple Gulfstream G700 and G650ER aircraft operating from key markets including Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Palm Beach.

"The foundation of our growth has always been quality, not quantity," said Dan Drohan, Founder and CEO of Solairus. "Each new aircraft represents the confidence our clients place in the Solairus team. The trust we've earned from aircraft owners, their families, and their flight departments allows us to grow responsibly and sustainably. Ultimately, our success is defined not by how many aircraft we manage, but by how well we serve each one."

Solairus' continued growth reflects the increasing demand for premium, high-touch aircraft management solutions that combine operational excellence with individualized client service.

About Solairus

Solairus is a US-based private aviation services company whose core business is assisting aircraft owners with the safe, reliable, and efficient management and operation of their aircraft. Services are customized to meet each client's unique travel requirements and to support their flight operations with the highest standards of safety and personalized service, regardless of aircraft location.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Solairus has more than 100 base locations nationwide, employing over 1,800 flight crew and support professionals. The company operates a managed fleet of more than 350 aircraft and holds IS-BAO Stage Three, ARG/US Platinum, and Wyvern Wingman safety ratings. Solairus also offers on-demand charter, aviation consulting, and operational support services.

Media Contact:

Eric Wildt

[email protected]

707.775.2788

SOURCE Solairus Aviation