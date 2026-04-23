Solana Fine Art Presents Original LeRoy Neiman Works

Works from the Neiman Foundation Collection On View Now in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Solana Fine Art announces the presentation of ten original works on paper by legendary American artist LeRoy Neiman, now on exhibition and available for acquisition, made available through the LeRoy Neiman and Janet Byrne Neiman Foundation. Solana Fine Art marks the only gallery to represent original Neiman artworks in Florida.

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The presentation marks a significant moment for collectors and institutions throughout the Southeast, bringing original works by one of the most recognizable artists of the 20th century to Central Florida. "Having the opportunity to present these original works is truly extraordinary," said Bob Jimenez, Founder and Gallerist of Solana Fine Art. "LeRoy Neiman captured the energy, glamour, and spectacle of American culture like no other artist. For the Foundation to entrust us to share these works is both an honor and an exciting moment for collectors and art lovers across the region."

Neiman (1921–2012) became internationally known for his bold color, expressive brushwork, and dynamic depictions of sport, entertainment, and high society. Over a career spanning six decades, he documented cultural milestones ranging from the Super Bowl and the Kentucky Derby to championship boxing matches and five Olympic Games, for which he served as an official artist beginning in 1972.

This renewed presentation of Neiman's work arrives at a moment of growing institutional interest and cultural relevance. Major exhibitions are scheduled at the Kent State University Museum, the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, Pérez Art Museum Miami, and the Philadelphia Art Museum, signaling a resurgence of scholarship and public engagement around the artist's legacy.

The timing is particularly resonant as global attention turns toward major international sporting events in the United States, including the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Neiman's vibrant visual language—synonymous with the drama and excitement of sport—continues to resonate with new audiences.

"This moment offers a powerful opportunity to reintroduce LeRoy Neiman's work to a new generation," said Tara Zabor, Executive Director of the LeRoy Neiman and Janet Byrne Neiman Foundation. "His images captured the spirit of competition, movement, and spectacle in ways that remain instantly recognizable today. Partnering with Solana Fine Art allows us to place these original works with collectors who appreciate both their cultural significance and their artistic vitality."

The ten works on paper now on view at Solana Fine Art exemplify the qualities that made Neiman an icon: electric color, gestural line, and scenes pulsing with motion and life. From sporting arenas to the glamour of international culture, Neiman's art celebrates what he often described as joie de vivre—the drama and color of life on a world stage.

"For many people, Neiman's imagery defined the visual language of sports and spectacle in the late twentieth century," added Jimenez. "To bring these works to Winter Park—and to share them with a new generation of collectors at this particular moment in American sports culture—is incredibly meaningful."

The collection is now on view at Solana Fine Art in Winter Park, and all works are available for acquisition.

About Solana Fine Art

Located in Winter Park, Florida, Solana Fine Art presents museum-quality contemporary and modern works by established and emerging artists. Founded by Bob Jimenez, the gallery is dedicated to connecting collectors with exceptional artwork and meaningful artistic experiences.

About LeRoy Neiman

LeRoy Neiman (1921–2012) was one of the most widely recognized American artists of the 20th century. Known for his bold palette and expressive style, he chronicled the worlds of sport, entertainment, and global culture. His work has been exhibited internationally and is held in major museum and private collections worldwide.

About the LeRoy Neiman and Janet Byrne Neiman Foundation

The LeRoy Neiman and Janet Byrne Neiman Foundation aims to preserve and promote the legacy of LeRoy Neiman, supporting organizations that advance the arts and provide opportunities for at-risk youth to build successful futures. The foundation shares Neiman's ideals, philanthropic spirit and artistic contributions throughout the United States and beyond.

Media Contact:

Bob Jimenez, (404) 964-0445

[email protected]

For More Information:

Visit www.solanafineart.com or stop by the gallery at 1104 Solana Avenue, Winter Park, FL.

SOURCE Solana Fine Art