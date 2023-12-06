Solana Foundation's December 2023 Energy Use Report Highlights Commitment to Sustainability; Announces Offsetting Emissions Onchain

News provided by

Solana Foundation

06 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

The Solana Foundation maintains carbon neutrality and for the first time, offset 100% of the network's 2022 carbon footprint through onchain carbon credits

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Solana Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to the Solana network's decentralization, adoption, and security, today released its December 2023 Energy Use Report, underscoring the Foundation's commitment to fostering environmental responsibility and regenerative practices in blockchain technology.

Since the last energy use update in April 2023, energy use per transaction on the Solana network has declined by 25%, with total emissions from the network decreasing by 17.5%. Even with these significant reductions, the Solana Foundation purchased carbon credits on behalf of the network to offset the network's 2022 emissions, maintaining the Solana network's carbon neutrality. For the first time, the Solana Foundation purchased these offsets entirely onchain. 

The Solana Foundation purchased nearly 11,000 carbon credits from two organizations: ecoToken and Sunrise Stake. The 5000 tons of carbon offsets purchased from ecoToken serve to benefit a variety of different regenerative projects, including City Forest credits in the United States, and the Mataven Forest Unified Indigenous Reserve Project, while the remaining 5,902 tons of carbon offsets from Sunrise Stake fund the Rimba Raya Biodiversity Reserve Project, which preserves tropical peat swamp forest in Indonesia.

"At the Solana Foundation, we recognize our responsibility to be good stewards of our planet and create positive change in our industry," said Amira Valliani, Head of Policy at the Solana Foundation. "With this purchase of carbon credits, we have offset 100% of the network's emissions. We're intent on continuing to work with partners across the blockchain industry, NGOs, and governments to drive innovation and solutions for a sustainable future."

This industry-leading achievement in maintaining carbon neutrality is one of many steps for the Solana Foundation in pursuing sustainability and environmental stewardship that sets the precedent for a better future. The Solana Foundation remains committed to tracking network emissions in real-time at SolanaClimate.com, while also pursuing and implementing regenerative programs and procedures that offset the network's carbon output.

The full Solana Foundation Energy Use Report can be accessed here.

About Solana Foundation
The Solana Foundation is a non-profit foundation based in Zug, Switzerland, dedicated to the decentralization, adoption, and security of the Solana network. For more information, please visit https://solana.org/.

Media Contact
Megan Enright, Communications Manager, Solana Foundation
press@solana.org

SOURCE Solana Foundation

