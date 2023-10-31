Solana Labs' Gameshift Delivers the Next Generation of Game Development with Beta Launch

News provided by

Solana Labs

31 Oct, 2023, 11:55 ET

Powered by industry partners like Crossmint, Coinflow, and Metakeep, GameShift offers seamless Web3 integration under the hood

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solana Labs, which builds products and tools on the Solana blockchain, today announced the beta launch of GameShift, the simplest and fastest way to enable a Web3 experience in games on Solana. GameShift, initially announced as a Solana Labs initiative in July 2023, is now available for developers to begin building a Web3-powered gaming experience with a single, easy-to-use API built on Solana, without the need for blockchain coding or knowledge.

Historically, game development on-chain has been riddled with obstacles and pain points, including the tremendous knowledge requirements needed to successfully build applications on-chain. These hurdles require developers to expend time, energy, and money into the backend game development, often at the cost of game quality. Solana Labs' GameShift eliminates the need for extensive blockchain knowledge through a unified Web2-friendly API. This familiar architecture allows developers to focus on what matters most: game creation.

"Integrating GameShift's API to handle blockchain complexity under the hood allows developers to dedicate more resources directly to game development," said Davis Hart, Product Lead for GameShift. "Even more importantly, developers can provide a Web2-friendly experience to gamers, easing the common Web3 frictions that can deter user acquisition and engagement."

GameShift lessens the complexity of working with blockchains, including content storage, gas fees, and smart contract implementation. With GameShift, in-game assets can be listed, purchased and traded in a seamless, branded in-game marketplace, without ever holding crypto. Transactions can be made in USD through credit card payments. GameShift is powered by Solana Labs with support from ecosystem partners including Crossmint, Coinflow, and Metakeep.

GameShift represents yet another innovation on the Solana network that emphasizes developer and user experiences by leveraging the network's unique advantages to pursue mass adoption. Solana offers ultra-fast speeds and true scalability, as well as ultra-low cost for game asset minting, transfer, and trading, making the network the premier choice for the next generation of gaming.

GameShift's beta launch was announced during the Solana Foundation's premier annual event, Breakpoint, which celebrates the achievements and innovations of the entire Solana community. Breakpoint 2023, hosted in Amsterdam, features key notes, panels, demos, and more from industry and Solana community leaders.

For more information on GameShift, visit Gameshift.SolanaLabs.com.

About Solana Labs
Solana Labs is a technology company, a developer of web3 projects, a creator of open-source software, and the author and publisher of a Solana validator client. Solana Labs is based in San Francisco. For more information, please visit https://solanalabs.com.

Media Contact
press@solana.com

SOURCE Solana Labs

