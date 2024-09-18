Solana Mobile Reveals the Solana Seeker, its Next-Generation Web3 Smartphone

Solana Seeker emerges from its "Chapter Two" stealth phase with over 140,000 devices already purchased via presale.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solana Mobile Inc., a subsidiary of leading blockchain technology company Solana Labs, Inc., today revealed Seeker, its much-anticipated second generation web3 mobile device scheduled for release in 2025.

Launched in stealth as "Chapter Two" earlier this year, Seeker follows the resounding success of the sellout Solana Saga, with presales for the Seeker device surpassing 140,000 units across 57 countries. This response has further galvanized web3 mobile development in the Solana community, with ecosystem teams building dApps, rewards, and features exclusively for the Seeker in advance of the device's rollout.

"We founded Solana Mobile with the mission of taking crypto mobile," said Solana Co-Founder and Solana Labs CEO Anatoly Yakovenko. "To achieve that, we needed to make Seeker more accessible, more affordable, and for its hardware and software to be even more deeply integrated for web3. The support from across the Solana community so far has been incredible, and with features like the new Seed Vault Wallet and the updated Solana dApp Store, we think Seeker will be the definitive web3 mobile device when it comes out next year."

Key Solana Seeker features announced so far:

Seed Vault Wallet : A mobile-first crypto wallet natively integrated with the device's built in self-custodial Seed Vault to ensure a seamless web3 experience featuring doubletap transactions and simplified account management. Created exclusively for the Seeker in collaboration with Solflare.

: A mobile-first wallet natively integrated with the device's built in self-custodial Seed Vault to ensure a seamless web3 experience featuring doubletap transactions and simplified account management. Created exclusively for the Seeker in collaboration with Solflare. Solana dApp Store 2.0 : Featuring an all-new rewards tracker and improved discoverability for apps across Payments, DeFi , DePIN, NFTs, AI and Gaming.

: Featuring an all-new rewards tracker and improved discoverability for apps across Payments, , DePIN, NFTs, AI and Gaming. Seeker Genesis Token : A unique, soulbound NFT that unlocks opportunities for rewards, exclusive access, offers, and content throughout the Solana ecosystem.

: A unique, soulbound NFT that unlocks opportunities for rewards, exclusive access, offers, and content throughout the ecosystem. Improved Hardware: Seeker boasts significant improvements over its predecessor, including a lighter weight, brighter display, enhanced camera, and extended battery life.

Early Founder pricing at $450 for Solana Seeker presales is available until September 21, 2024. For more information and to preorder, visit solanamobile.com .

