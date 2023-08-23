Solana Pay Integrates with Shopify as New Payment Option to Transform Commerce

News provided by

Solana Labs

23 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Millions of businesses and consumers now have easy access to decentralized payments on Solana

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solana Pay, a decentralized, open-source, peer-to-peer payments protocol built on Solana by Solana Labs, is now available to millions of businesses as an approved app integration with Shopify Inc. (NYSE, TSX: SHOP), the leading global commerce company that provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce. 

Solana Pay makes it easy for merchants to get real-time access to their money and greater ability to manage working capital, liquidity, and liability protection. With no intermediary, Solana Pay eliminates bank fees, chargebacks, and holding times while enabling immediate, direct payment settlement of USD stablecoins compatible with Solana.

"Solana Pay on Shopify opens up millions of merchants to a more dynamic and efficient payment choice, while consumers get the convenience and increased utility of being able to pay for goods and services with digital dollar currencies from the vast network of merchants using Shopify," said Josh Fried, Head of Commerce Business Development, Solana Foundation.

An extra benefit for merchants and consumers of using Solana Pay: Payments become a gateway for web3-enabled commerce experiences, including token-gated offers, simple cross-border payments, and NFT-based loyalty programs.

Solana Pay is an open-source protocol built on the decentralized Solana network. Solana's high transaction speeds, near-zero fees, and sustainability make it an ideal choice for scaling web3 payments while also providing a great user experience.

Several brands currently active on Solana have already committed to making Solana Pay a payment option in their Shopify-powered storefronts, seeing the opportunity of providing a web3-native payment option for their web3-savvy customers: MonkeDAO, MadLads, Helius, and Solana's merch store.

Merchants who want to implement Solana Pay in their Shopify storefront can go to http://solanapay.com/ to learn more.

About Solana
Solana is a blockchain built for mass adoption. It's a high performance network that is utilized for a range of use cases, including finance, NFTs, payments, and gaming. Solana operates as a single global state machine, and is open, interoperable and decentralized. For more information, please visit https://solana.com.

About Solana Labs
Solana Labs is a technology company, a developer of web3 projects, a creator of open-source software, and the author and publisher of a Solana validator client. Solana Labs is based in San Francisco. For more information, please visit https://solanalabs.com/.

About Solana Foundation
The Solana Foundation is a non-profit foundation based in Zug, Switzerland, dedicated to the decentralization, adoption, and security of the Solana network. For more information, please visit https://solana.org/

Media Contact
press@solana.com 

SOURCE Solana Labs

Also from this source

Solana Labs Introduces GameShift to Simplify Web3 Game Production

Solana Labs Unveils New 25,000 Square Foot, 4-Story Community Office Space in Lower Manhattan

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.