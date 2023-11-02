Solar Alternatives Celebrates 15 Years Leading the Gulf South's Clean Energy Transition

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Alternatives, a leading provider of solar power, energy storage, and electrification services in the Gulf South region, commemorates its 15th anniversary as a trailblazer in the clean energy movement. With a focus on resilient clean energy, an objective consultation process, and affordable solutions, Solar Alternatives has brought solar and battery storage to thousands of community organizations, families, and businesses.

As Solar Alternatives celebrates 15 years, the company proudly recognizes several achievements. Solar Alternatives has installed and supported over 4000 clients with over 100 megawatts of solar capacity, and its customers have collectively saved over $20 million in energy expenses while generating over 540 gigawatt-hours of renewable energy. This accomplishment has also prevented approximately 1000 metric tons of CO2e emissions, equivalent to removing 200 vehicles from the road. These achievements exemplify Solar Alternatives' mission of delivering reliable, sustainable energy solutions and positively impacting customers and the environment.

"Solar Alternatives was started 15 years ago with a dream to bring clean energy to my community," shares President Jeff Cantin. "Ever since, our hardworking team has introduced the newest solar and battery technologies with quality and engineering expertise in mind. Our success and the remarkable achievements we celebrate today reflect an unwavering commitment to empowering the community and consumers. Clean energy values are American values: self-sufficiency, responsibility, reliability, and security. In our community, we fill a crucial gap left by utilities, particularly as energy costs rise across the nation and the impact of climate change grows more severe."

Continually expanding its product and service offerings through strategic partnerships, Solar Alternatives recently unveiled a collaboration with Community Lighthouse, a project dedicated to supporting residents during significant power outages. This initiative aims to establish 86 safe havens within a 15-minute walk from every address in the City of New Orleans, with plans to expand across Louisiana. Solar Alternatives has also collaborated with Tesla Energy to introduce the Tesla Solar Roof to Louisiana and Mississippi markets, providing homeowners with an attractive, reliable, and environmentally friendly energy solution utilizing Tesla's engineering leadership.

Looking to the next 15 years, Solar Alternatives is excited to present an array of advanced business and home energy solutions. New offerings include microgrid solar + battery storage, electric vehicle (EV) charging, and intelligent energy management, all designed to bring cost savings, reduce dependence on carbon-emitting energy sources, and ensure backup power availability during increasingly common grid outages.

Solar Alternatives' future includes a 10-year plan emphasizing exceptional customer service, energy sustainability, maintenance services, and market expansion. This plan encompasses diversifying the company's product portfolio, investing in research and development, and expanding the team to maintain a leading position in the active solar and energy storage industry.

Solar Alternatives, Inc. is the Gulf South's leading solar power and microgrid design-build firm, providing solar and battery backup engineering, installation, and maintenance for commercial and residential facilities. Founded in 2008, the company serves clients across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas and has received numerous accolades, including Inc's 5,000 Most Successful Companies in Life City Wellness and Sustainability awards.

