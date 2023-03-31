Solar Apprenticeships Fill Workforce Needs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Many companies who provide clean energy sources — including those in the solar energy field — are struggling to hire people to fill open positions. St. Petersburg College (SPC) is seeking to address this problem in the Tampa Bay area, by partnering to support the first state-approved Solar Apprenticeship Program in Florida, sponsored by the University of Central Florida's Florida Solar Energy Center (FSEC).

"SPC's goal has been to strengthen the workforce through the use of apprenticeships, which include structured on-the-job training and related technical instruction," said SPC Apprenticeship Coordinator Jennifer Bodnar.

Participants (apprentices) must already be employed by a solar company that is an approved member of the apprenticeship solar consortium before participating in the program. While working, apprentices will also take courses — fully paid for by their employer — to prepare them for industry-recognized certifications.

"I think this will be the most comprehensive program in the state," Bodnar said. "It includes curriculum that other programs don't have, like thermal and plumbing, and it covers both commercial and residential solar."

Of course, employers who are consortium members benefit greatly from the program by upscaling their workforce with skilled employees.

"Employers often struggle with retention," said Jason Krupp, SPC's Career Connections Director. "This program shows their employees they are valued, and their company is invested in providing them with formal training. It builds a level of commitment to the employer."

The Expansion of Registered Apprenticeship Programs (ERAP) grant, awarded to the college last year, can help defray costs to businesses.

"With the grant, SPC is able to offer funds to offset some of the expenses to employers, as well as explore additional funding resources," Bodnar said. "As a state college, we have access to a wide network to help reduce employer costs."

Colleen Kettles, FSEC Director of Workforce and Business Development, believes the program is integral to Florida's workforce.

"The Solar Energy Technician Apprenticeship program addresses the future needs in Florida's workforce," Kettles said. "I am very grateful that St. Pete College has stepped up and is working with us on the training."

Any employer interested can complete this form at stpe.co/solaremployer. If you are interested in becoming an apprentice, complete this form at stpe.co/solarapprenticeship.

SOURCE St. Petersburg College