Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market Size to Grow by USD 3.16 billion | Technavio

Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market: Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Application:

Based on application, the market has been segmented into utility and non-utility.

The utility segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The shift to sustainable energy sources and the presence of agreements, such as the Paris Agreement on climate change, have fueled the demand for solar array disconnect switches in recent years.

The rising demand for electricity due to the ever-rising population will propel the utility segment of the global solar array disconnect switches market during the forecast period.

Segmentation by Geography:

By geography, the market has been segmented into APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa .

, , , and the and . APAC will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The government initiatives and financial incentive programs such as FIT in China and Japan will drive the solar array disconnect switches market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

and will drive the solar array disconnect switches market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

China , Vietnam , Japan , and Australia are the key countries in the solar array disconnect switches market in APAC.

Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market: Major Vendors

The solar array disconnect switches market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and collaboration to compete in the market. The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors, including ABB Ltd., Bentek Corp., Bremas Ersce Spa, Eaton Corp. Plc, Mersen Corporate Services SAS, MidNite Solar Inc., ProJoy Electric Co. Ltd., Salzer Electronics Ltd., Santon International BV, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SOCOMEC Group, and SUNTREE Electric Group Co. Ltd., among others.

Solar Array Disconnect Switches Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.55% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.16 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 16.0 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key consumer countries US, China, Vietnam, Japan, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Bentek Corp., Bremas Ersce Spa, Eaton Corp. Plc, Mersen Corporate Services SAS, MidNite Solar Inc., ProJoy Electric Co. Ltd., Salzer Electronics Ltd., Santon International BV, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SOCOMEC Group, and SUNTREE Electric Group Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Utility - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Utility - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Non-utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Non-utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Non-utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Non-utility - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Non-utility - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Vietnam - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Vietnam - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Australia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 89: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 92: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 Bentek Corp.

Exhibit 94: Bentek Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Bentek Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 96: Bentek Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 Bremas Ersce Spa

Exhibit 97: Bremas Ersce Spa - Overview



Exhibit 98: Bremas Ersce Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Bremas Ersce Spa - Key offerings

10.6 Eaton Corp. Plc

Exhibit 100: Eaton Corp. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 101: Eaton Corp. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key news



Exhibit 103: Eaton Corp. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Eaton Corp. Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Mersen Corporate Services SAS

Exhibit 105: Mersen Corporate Services SAS - Overview



Exhibit 106: Mersen Corporate Services SAS - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Mersen Corporate Services SAS - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Mersen Corporate Services SAS - Segment focus

10.8 ProJoy Electric Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 109: ProJoy Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 110: ProJoy Electric Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: ProJoy Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Salzer Electronics Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Salzer Electronics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Salzer Electronics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Salzer Electronics Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Santon International BV

Exhibit 115: Santon International BV - Overview



Exhibit 116: Santon International BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Santon International BV - Key offerings

10.11 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 118: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 119: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 121: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

10.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 123: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 124: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 126: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

