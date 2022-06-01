Solar Biotech, Inc. Receives Investment from Ingredion Inc. to Accelerate the Development of its Advanced SynBio Bioprocessing Technologies and Proprietary SynBio Products Pipeline

"This investment by Ingredion represents a validation of Solar Biotech's growing stature and product development reputation in the SynBio Industry. Headquartered in Southwest Virginia, Solar Biotech has developed a world-class advanced SynBio bioprocessing technological platform with a SynBio proprietary products line. We see in Ingredion an ideal strategic partner, completely aligned with our technology, sustainability, and social development targets, and a company with whom we will synergize well together to accelerate further our technology development and fast track the commercialization of our own SynBio proprietary products and those of our partners and customers." , commented Alex Berlin, Ph.D., Founder, CEO & CTO of Solar Biotech, Inc. based in Norton, VA.

"We have been impressed with the caliber of Solar Biotech's team, as well as their vision, technology, and hardworking culture. Solar Biotech will make a significant difference in the SynBio industry, and we look forward to a fruitful collaboration with their team.", added Dennis Sawchuk, Ph.D., Vice President, Research of Ingredion, whose headquarters are in Westchester, Illinois.

About Solar Biotech

Solar Biotech, Inc. is a leading SynBio products and advanced bioprocessing technology development company with a mission to transform the way consumer products are manufactured via advanced bioprocessing technologies, including precision fermentation. The research and development and biomanufacturing facility in Norton has already facilitated the successful introduction of several major products to the SynBio food and beverage market segments. Recognizing rising consumer trends for sustainable, traceable, and healthier consumer goods, Solar Biotech is committed to environmentally sound operations in order to deliver the highest quality SynBio products available worldwide. Solar Biotech is working on the next generation of sustainable bioprocessing technologies, that will further revolutionize the SynBio industry. To learn more about Solar Biotech, visit www.solarbiotech.com.

Contact

Investors: Peter Formanek, [email protected], 914-672-3779, Gary Hearl, [email protected], 276-964-1612

Business & Technical: Alex Berlin, [email protected], 530-304-2144

Media: Lisa Wade, [email protected], 276-698-0892

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc., headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2021 annual net sales of nearly $7 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and approximately 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

Contact

Media: Becca Hary, [email protected], 708-551-2602

About Young America Capital

Young America Capital, LLC is a FINRA/SEC-licensed broker-dealer based in New York serving the investment banking needs of early-stage and middle-market companies. Through its team of experienced investment banking advisors and funds marketing executives, Young America Capital provides customized services to raise debt and equity capital, engage in buy and sell-side mergers & acquisitions, and secure institutional capital commitments for established or new alternative fund managers. For more information about Young America, visit yacapital.com.

Contact

Peter Formanek, [email protected], 914-672-3779, Gary Hearl, [email protected], 276-964-1612

SOURCE Solar Biotech, Inc.