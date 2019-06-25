Solar Capital Partners Adds Senior Investment Professionals

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Capital Partners ("SCP") today announced that two senior investment professionals have joined to further expand SCP's capabilities. The hires are experienced private credit professionals who complement Solar Capital Partners' diversified platform, consisting of cash flow, asset-based, and life science lending.

Eric Herr joined as a Partner and will help lead investment origination across SCP's multi-credit strategy platform. Mr. Herr has twenty-five years' experience originating investments in middle market companies. Most recently, Mr. Herr served as a Managing Director of loan originations at NewStar Financial. Previously, Mr. Herr originated and underwrote credit investments while employed at Churchill Financial, GE Antares, and GE Commercial Finance.

Eduard Shagas joined the investment team as a Partner and senior underwriter. Mr. Shagas has twelve years' experience originating and underwriting investments in middle market companies. Most recently, Mr. Shagas was a Principal of WhiteHorse Capital, LLC, a credit affiliate of H.I.G. Capital. Previously, Mr. Shagas served as a Principal and Investment Professional at PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.

"We are thrilled to add these two industry veterans to our senior investment team," said Michael Gross, Co-Managing Partner of SCP.

"With our recent private fundraising, we have enhanced our ability to provide capital solutions. Mr. Herr and Mr. Shagas will help SCP deliver our full suite of cash flow and asset-based lending solutions to our clients," said Bruce Spohler, Co-Managing Partner of SCP.

About Solar Capital Partners, LLC

Solar Capital Partners, LLC ("Solar Capital Partners") is an SEC-registered investment adviser that primarily invests directly in leveraged, U.S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow and asset-based senior secured investments, including first lien, stretch first lien and second lien debt instruments. Currently, Solar Capital Partners, LLC manages approximately $5.5 billion of investable capital across its public and private funds and separately managed accounts, including serving as the investment adviser to two publicly-traded business development companies, Solar Capital and Solar Senior Capital.

Since its formation in 2006 thru March 31, 2019, the Solar Capital Partners' platform has invested approximately $10.3 billion in over 650 different portfolio companies with approximately 200 private equity sponsors.

CONTACT:

