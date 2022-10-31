Solar Central Inverters Market Size to Grow by USD 3.81 Bn, ABB Ltd. and Delta Electronics Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global solar central inverters market size is set to grow by USD 3.81 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 15.43% during the forecast period. The solar central inverters market is attributed to the rising investment in renewables and the rising demand for energy.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solar Central Inverters Market 2022-2026

Major Solar Central Inverters Companies and their Offerings

ABB Ltd., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fimer SpA, Ginlong Technologies Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Ingeteam SA, OCI Co. Ltd., Shenzen Growatt New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sineng Electric Co. Ltd., SMA Solar Technology AG, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Yaskawa Solectria Solar, and Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd. are the key players in the market. The offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

ABB Ltd. - The company offers ABB central inverters PVS800 that are designed for fast and easy installation.

The company offers ABB central inverters PVS800 that are designed for fast and easy installation. Delta Electronics Inc. - The company offers Delta Grid Tied Central Inverters, which are suitable for multi-megawatt and utility-scale PV power plants.

The company offers Delta Grid Tied Central Inverters, which are suitable for multi-megawatt and utility-scale PV power plants. Eaton Corp. Plc - The company offers a complete range of monophase inverters from 1500 W up to 4600 W.

The company offers a complete range of monophase inverters from 1500 W up to 4600 W. Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers Hitachi Grid Tied Central Inverters, which are suitable for multi-megawatt and utility-scale PV power plants.

The company offers Hitachi Grid Tied Central Inverters, which are suitable for multi-megawatt and utility-scale PV power plants. Ingeteam SA - The company offers Full-Skid MV solution up to 7.2 MVA, which is available with 1,000V and 1,500V inverters.

Market Driver

The rising investment in renewables is driving market growth. Renewable energy plays a key role in the global shift toward attaining a sustainable and low carbon-intensive environment. Government regulations have resulted in the significant adoption of clean energy technologies across the world. The proliferation of clean energy technologies is further fueled by the rise in investments. There has been a drastic change in the global energy mix during the past two decades. The growth in the renewable energy sector globally is attributed to the competitive price of power generation, along with subsidies provided by governments and favorable regulations. Thus, the use of renewable energy sources has been increasing rapidly due to increasing government support and investments. These factors will eventually fuel the adoption of solar PV systems, which is increasing the demand for solar central inverters.

Solar Central Inverters Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

Utility - size and forecast 2021-2026

Non-utility - size and forecast 2021-2026

Solar Central Inverters Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Application Segment

The market share growth by the utility segment will be significant during the forecast period. Utility-scale projects have gained large traction in recent years because of the focus on sustainable sources. The increasing demand for electricity owing to the rise in population will propel the utility segment of the global solar central inverters market.

Solar Central Inverters Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.43% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.9 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 56% Key consumer countries US, China, Vietnam, Japan, Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Delta Electronics Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Fimer SpA, Ginlong Technologies Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Ingeteam SA, OCI Co. Ltd., Shenzen Growatt New Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sineng Electric Co. Ltd., SMA Solar Technology AG, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Yaskawa Solectria Solar, and Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Non-utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Vietnam - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

10.4 Delta Electronics Inc.

10.5 Eaton Corp. Plc

10.6 Hitachi Ltd.

10.7 Ingeteam SA

10.8 OCI Co. Ltd.

10.9 Sineng Electric Co. Ltd.

10.10 SMA Solar Technology AG

10.11 Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd.

10.12 Zhejiang CHINT Electrics Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

