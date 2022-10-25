Solar Control Glass Market Size to Cross $12,219 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the size of the solar control glass market was around $5,626 million in 2021, and it will grow at a rate of 9%, to reach beyond $12,219 million by 2030. This is because of the growing emphasis on plummeting the carbon emissions.

Solar Control Glass Most Demanded in Commercial Buildings

Commercial buildings dominated the industry, with an over 50% share, in the past. This is because of the rising industrialization rate leading to the construction of corporate spaces, commercial spaces, and industrial facilities.

Residential buildings follow the commercial ones in terms of revenue, owing to the burgeoning construction of housing units globally. The ability of this material to keep the interiors bright and, yet, stop the penetration of UV rays makes it a striking choice in new constructions and renovated buildings.

The implementation of supportive government guidelines helps in encouraging green building construction, for lowering the power consumption. Moreover, with the growth in the consumer consciousness regarding the harmful effects of HVAC systems on the environment, the demand for solar control glass is increasing.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/solar-control-glass-market/report-sample

Tempered Glass Has Tremendous Sales Growth Potential

Tempered glass sales will witness the highest growth rate, of over 9%, in the future. This would be due to the fact that this glass is easy to clean and has higher strength than many other variants. With six-times higher strength than the normal plate glass, the tempered alternative gives safety and strength.

Building-integrated photovoltaics are increasingly being employed in new buildings, instead of the conventional grid connections, as the main electrical power source. Thus, there is a tremendous potential in the industry because of the improvements in BIPV products, such as transparent, colored, and UV-control windows.

Hard-Coated Glass Has Highest Demand

Hard-coated glass is integrated in the highest volumes as it helps in regulating the flow of energy, reducing the heat entering buildings, and keeping them cooler and brighter.

Buildings are accountable for 40% of the worldwide consumption of energy and 33% of the GHG emissions. Hence, nations are evolving their frameworks and policies for making buildings energy-efficient.

Browse detailed report on Solar Control Glass Market Trends, Development and Demand Forecast to 2030

Driven by Paris Agreement, Europe Highest Revenue Contributor

Europe had an over 40% revenue share in the past. This is because of the strict regulations regarding carbon emissions and the increase in the use of solar control glass in residential and commercial buildings.

had an over 40% revenue share in the past. This is because of the strict regulations regarding carbon emissions and the increase in the use of solar control glass in residential and commercial buildings. Moreover, the product demand in Europe is growing because of the necessity for renovating the standing buildings and developing new commercial spaces.

is growing because of the necessity for renovating the standing buildings and developing new commercial spaces. Germany is the biggest regional consumer because of the increasing demand for the material from the automobile and construction industries, which are concentrating on energy efficiency measures.

Global Solar Control Glass Market Report Coverage

By Application

Residential buildings

Commercial buildings

Automotives

By Coating Method

Hard coated

Soft coated

By Type

Tempered glass

Laminated Glass

Float Glass

Heat Strengthened Glass

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Spain



Italy

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa



Saudi Arabia

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

Solar Control Films Market Analysis by Type, Application – Global Industry Growth and Demand Forecast to 2030

Floating Solar Panels Market Size by Type, Location, Technology – Global Industry Analysis Forecast to 2026

Solar Encapsulant Market Analysis by Material, Technology, Application – Industry Size and Forecast Report

Solar Panel Recycling Market Analysis by Process, Type, Shelf life – Industry Forecast Report

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE P&S Intelligence