Solar Control Window Film Market to be Worth ~$1,203.1 Mn by 2029: Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Solar Control Window Film Market is expected to reach a valuation of ~USD 1,203.1 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of +6% over the forecast duration of 2022-2029.

A solar control window film is a slender, adhesive layer that can be put on the inside or outside surface of windows in buildings or vehicles. Its function is to diminish the volume of solar warmth and ultraviolet (UV) radiation that comes in through the glass, which can promote indoor satisfaction, diminish cooling expenditures, and safeguard furnishings and occupants from UV destruction. Diverse tints and shades of solar regulating window films are available to offer different degrees of solar warmth dismissal, UV safeguarding, and glare reduction. They can be produced from a variety of materials, such as polyester, ceramic, and metal coatings. The efficacy of solar regulating window films can be calculated and graded by utilizing industry principles, like visible light transmission (VLT), solar heat gain coefficient (SHGC), and UV transmission.

Global Solar Control Window Film Market Outlook (2022-2029)

Growing efforts to minimize carbon footprints, rising environmental cognizance among the masses, and the booming automotive sector are primarily aiding the expansion of this business sphere.

Alongside, increasing construction activities, escalating demand for green buildings, and rising need to prevent health issues triggered by UV exposure are creating lucrative opportunities for this industry vertically to prosper.

Moreover, rising awareness about the harmful effects of UV rays along with the surging R&D activities in the field are adding momentum to the progression of the Global Solar Control Window Film Market.

On the flipside, the presence of alternatives and potential issues pertaining to the installation and warranty of these films are hindering the remuneration scope of this market.

Competitive Hierarchy

The prominent players defining the competitive terrain of the Global Solar Control Window Film Market are 3M, Eastman Chemical Company, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Garware Hi-Tech Films Limited, Johnson Laminating and Coating, Inc., Avery Dennison Israel Ltd. (Hanita Coatings RCA Ltd.), Sican Co. Ltd., The Window Film Company, LINTEC Corporation, and Madico Inc.

Segmental Outlook

By Product

Dyed

Clear

Vacuum Coated Films

By Application

Construction

Automotive

Others

Region-Wise Outlook

Which region is leading the Global Solar Control Window Film Market?

Asia Pacific is presently leading this marketplace in terms of volume share. This is due to the increasing awareness about the harmful effects of UV rays, booming automotive sector, and widespread urbanization.

How is North America faring in this industry?

North America is reckoned to generate significant returns over 2022-2029 owing to the rising construction activities, surging R&D investments, along with the rising need for energy efficient vehicles.

Category-Wise Outlook

Which is the top performing product segment in this business sphere?

The vacuum coated films market is slated to amass notable gains over the stipulated timeframe ascribing to their durability and high lifespan.

Which is the fastest growing application segment in this marketplace?

The construction segment is projected to register the fastest growth over the estimated timeline. This is credited to the need for energy-efficient buildings, as solar control films can significantly reduce the amount of energy required to cool a building.

Comparing the historical outlook and ongoing trends of this market

This industry vertical is anticipated to generate significant returns over the assessment timeline due to the emergence of numerous expansion propellants.

The booming automotive sector is a crucial growth catalyst for this marketplace. Solar control window films are integrated into vehicles to reduce their overall power consumption. Apart from that, these films also block harmful UV rays from damaging the seats and dashboard of cars. They further minimize the need for air conditioning inside vehicles, thereby making them highly energy efficient. These factors together are stimulating the overall outlook of this business vertical.

There has been a growing environmental cognizance among the masses. This has pushed them to adopt energy efficient solutions for various applications including transportation and construction. Solar control window films are one such solution, as they can help reduce the amount of energy needed for cooling by blocking out solar heat. This in turn is adding traction to the development of this market sphere.

The construction industry has been growing rapidly in many parts of the world, which has led to an increase in demand for products that can help improve the energy efficiency of buildings. Solar control window films are an attractive option for builders and developers, as they can help meet energy efficiency requirements while also providing other benefits like glare reduction and improved comfort.

On Special Requirement Solar Control Window Film Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

Major Developments

Eastman Chemical Company's acquisition of Commonwealth Laminating & Coating, Inc. (CLC) in July 2021. CLC is a leading manufacturer of window films for automotive, residential, and commercial markets.

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

