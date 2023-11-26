Solar Cover Glass Market to grow by USD 4.27 billion from 2023 to 2028 | Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like AGC Inc., Borosil Ltd. and Central Glass Co. Ltd., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar cover glass market is estimated to grow by USD 4.27 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.24%. The solar cover glass market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer solar cover glass market are AGC Inc., Borosil Ltd., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Corning Inc., CSG Holding Co. Ltd., Flat Glass Group Co. Ltd., Glas Trosch Holding AG, Interfloat Corp., IRICO Group New Energy Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Onyx Solar Group LLC, SCHOTT AG, Shenzhen Topray Solar Co. Ltd., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Targray Technology International Inc., TURKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S., and Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solar Cover Glass Market 2024-2028

The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Company Offering:

AGC Inc. - The company offers solar cover glass such as ultra-low iron solar float glass and ultra-durable solar glass, under its subsidiary AGC Glass Europe SA.

The company offers solar cover glass such as ultra-low iron solar float glass and ultra-durable solar glass, under its subsidiary AGC Glass Europe SA. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

Based on Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

APAC is estimated to contribute 62% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. China, India , South Korea , and Japan as major revenue-generating countries in the region. The International Energy Agency states that China has maintained its position as the global leader in photovoltaic generation and surpassed the United States of America annually for installed PV capacity. In March 2023 , for example, Grew Energy, a firm from Gujarat that is an energy company specializing in photovoltaics proposed investments worth USD 590 million to establish up to 4 GW of redundant integrated module production capacity.

Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Rise in solar PV installations

Rise in solar PV installations Key Trend - Rise in deployment of microgrids

- Rise in deployment of microgrids Major Challenges - Competition from alternative sources of energy

Market Segmentation

Based on Application, the market is classified into utility, commercial, and residential. The utility segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. To increase the life and quality of solar panels, cover glass such as tempered or plate glass is widely used by Solar Power Plants. In addition, in large-scale installations, the requirement to repair and maintain solar cover glass is frequent. Thus, there is a growing demand for solar cover glass worldwide due to the increased availability of utility-scale solar energy capacity.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a Free Sample Report

Related Reports

The glass market is estimated to grow y USD 99.26 billion at a CAGR of 5.77% between 2022 and 2027.

The cellular glass market size is estimated to grow by USD 129.7 million at a CAGR of 4.05% between 2023 and 2028.

Solar Cover Glass Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.24% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.52 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Application Market Segmentation by Type Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio