Solar Developer Volt Energy Utility Announces Hiring of Tiffany Elliott as Partner

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Volt Energy Utility, LLC, www.voltenergyutility.com is pleased to announce the hiring of Tiffany Elliott as a Partner at the national utility-scale solar development firm. Tiffany will lead the company's project acquisition function and all capital sourcing activities, including project evaluation and capital allocation, project financing, corporate financing and project monetization strategy. She has over twenty years of industry experience leading capital markets and business development functions across the conventional generation and renewable space with a focus on utility-scale solar and energy storage.

"Tiffany is recognized in the industry for her exceptional analytical skills and the ability to listen carefully and understand the needs of all stakeholders involved in complex project acquisition and finance negotiations," said Volt Energy Utility CEO Gilbert Campbell.



Prior to joining Volt Energy Utility, Tiffany was the founder and CEO of Clean Capital Partners, LLC, a financial advisory firm providing best-in-class execution capability in the sourcing and deployment of sponsor equity capital on behalf of developers and long-term sponsor investors. Her company also provided structured hedge and offtake advisory execution expertise to support renewable project financings.



Tiffany also served as the head of US project sales for Cypress Creek Renewables, and senior vice president of market strategy and business development for Recurrent Energy where she led the company's origination, structuring, mergers & acquisitions and corporate strategy efforts. Prior to Cypress Creek, she held a number of leadership roles on the commodity desks of leading trading organizations such as Citigroup Energy and Calpine Energy Services where she was responsible for the execution of structured power and natural gas transactions.



Tiffany holds a B.B.A in Finance and B.A. in Psychology from the University of Texas at Austin.

Volt Energy Utility, LLC is a national minority-owned solar energy development firm that develops, finances, and operates utility-scale solar projects. Volt Energy Utility is an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) driven renewable energy company that partners with public and private sector clients to assist with the convergence of carbon goals, diversity, equity and inclusion, and other ESG goals. Our mission is to provide utility-scale solar projects which power the future clean energy needs and goals of our clients and energize the renewable sector with a pipeline of diverse businesses and workforce talent.

