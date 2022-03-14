Solar District Heating Market revenue to cross USD 4 Bn by 2028: Global Market Insights Inc

The COVID-19 had a slight effect on the solar district heating market growth on account of the temporary closure of various manufacturing and industrial facilities. Moreover, the restarting of industries along with ongoing vaccination drives has accelerated the industry revenue. However, surging construction activities across the commercial & residential sectors have instituted a favorable industry demand.

Rising electricity demand combined with a shifting inclination toward reducing GHG emissions will augment the solar district heating market expansion. Strict energy-efficiency norms along with promising government reforms have instituted a favorable business scenario for the industry players. Favorable government regulations toward the integration of renewable resources in line with increasing investments for sustainable technology development will stimulate the market progression.

Growing investments toward the development of large industrial establishments including data centers, manufacturing, chemicals, and pulp & paper plants will sway the market demand. In addition, strict regulatory norms to curb carbon emissions along with promising government standards and schemes toward the acceptance of sustainable heating technologies will enhance the industry value. Furthermore, rapid industrialization across emerging economies will positively impact the industry share.

North America solar district heating market is projected to witness 7% growth rate through 2028 due to the stringent government reforms pertaining to climate changes and greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, increasing investments in infrastructural development will foster the industry expansion.

Key participants operating in the market are Fortum, KELAG Energie & Wärme GmbH, Göteborg Energi, Korea District Heating Corporation, Keppel Corporation Limited, LOGSTOR A/S, Ørsted A/S, Ramboll Group A/S, RWE, NRG Energy, Inc., Shinryo Corporation, Statkraft, STEAG GmbH, Vattenfall AB, Savosolar, and Aalborg CSP.

Some key findings of the solar district heating market report include:

Strict government mandates pertaining to the decarbonization of buildings in line with the rapid usage of clean energy technologies will boost the industry growth.

Rapid industrialization and commercialization in line with the growing public-private participation in infrastructural development will enhance the product demand.

Stringent regulatory norms pertaining to greenhouse gas emissions and climate changes will upsurge the industry demand.

The environmental benefits associated with DH systems coupled with the robust integration of renewables will fuel product deployment.

