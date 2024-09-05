Solar Energy Industries Association Approves SolarPanelRecycling.com as Approved Recycling Vendor

Audit and approval completed in record time due to company's advanced recycling technology

SALISBURY, N.C., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SolarPanelRecycling.com, a leader in the sustainable energy sector, has been approved by Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) as a recycling vendor for its National PV Recycling Program. During the audit process, SEIA members assessed the company's procedures and technologies, including a tour and inspection of its facility in North Carolina.

With many PV systems now starting to reach their end of life, SEIA is leading the industry in creating a robust recycling network, which includes setting and implementing recycling standards, to ensure the clean energy economy remains sustainable for years to come. Providing due diligence for its 1,100-member network so the industry has access to compliant, cost-effective and transparent recycling services, SEIA's thorough auditing process includes a confirmation of insurance, regulatory compliance history, environmental permits, certifications, and bonds, plus analysis of site location suitability. The audit also covers an evaluation of Bill of Ladings showing all commodities recovered from solar equipment go directly to manufacturers consuming the resources, followed by an in-person tour to confirm complete and true recycling occurs in-house without any outsourcing or shipping of panels to unknown locations.

"Through our National Recycling Program, SEIA is helping to lead the industry in addressing recycling earlier than any other industry, while cost-effectively removing uncertainties for our members," stated Robert Nicholson, Senior Manager of Sustainability at SEIA, who visited the SolarPanelRecycling.com head facility. "Our in-depth audit of SolarPanelRecycling.com revealed a professionally managed, highly organized, and clean operation that uses advanced technology for true recycling. With a downstream market for the materials it extracts, the company is an excellent fit for our National PV Recycling Program."

SolarPanelRecycling.com facilities employ cutting-edge recycling techniques to maximize the separation and re-introduction of high-purity and valuable materials back into the supply chain and divert them from landfills, creating a true circular economy. This proprietary technology extracts nearly 100% of the value from recycled solar equipment, including silver, silicon, copper, aluminum, and glass – a significantly higher percentage than the industry standard of below 20%. At its hub in Texas that serves as a knowledge center, the company performs R&D to further advance the recycling processes and sustainability standards for the solar industry. In addition, SolarPanelRecycling.com invests in collaborations with academic institutions, industry partners, and government agencies to further drive innovation.

"Our company was founded on the belief that not a single component of solar equipment should ever end up in the landfill. That's why we developed the most advanced technology for extracting and recovering materials from solar equipment, ensuring they are pure enough to have a second life," stated Brett Henderson, CEO of SolarPanelRecycling.com. "We welcomed the opportunity to invite SEIA representatives to our facility and showcase our cutting-edge recycling technology. While we were already confident in the high standards of our process, we are honored to officially join SEIA's recycling network. We deeply appreciate SEIA's commitment to advancing of the solar industry and upholding rigorous quality standards."

SolarPanelRecycling.com has a national footprint to ensure the cost-effectiveness of recycling and meeting growing demand with facilities in Texas, Georgia and two locations in North Carolina. For more information about the company and its services, including recycling, transportation, palletizing, decommissioning and more, visit SolarPanelRecycling.com.

SolarPanelRecycling.com is a North Carolina-based company specializing in the recycling and sustainable management of end-of-life solar panels. With a focus on environmental stewardship and technological innovation, SolarPanelRecycling.com offers comprehensive solutions for the disposal and repurposing of photovoltaic modules, contributing to the advancement of a circular economy in the renewable energy sector.

