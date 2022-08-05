Solar Energy Market in Japan to record 505.27 TWh growth -- Driven by high electricity demand

Aug 05, 2022, 01:05 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solar Energy Market in Japan by End-user and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by 505.28 terawatt-hours from 2021 to 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 29.78% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across Japan. Download Sample PDF Report Here
The solar energy market in Japan is fragmented due to the presence of numerous international and regional players. The market has pure-play, industry-focused, as well as diversified vendors. The competition in the market is high due to the presence of a wide range of competitors offering many products and solutions. However, the high capital requirement will render the threat of rivalry to be moderate.
Technavio identifies Abengoa SA, Acciona SA, BrightSource Energy Inc., Canadian Solar Inc., E Solar, First Solar Inc., Kaneka Corp., Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co. Ltd., SunPower Corp., and Tata Power Co. Ltd. as major market participants.
The market is primarily driven by high electricity demand. The rise in average time spent at home has significantly increased the demand for power in Japan. The marginal rise in energy demand has increased direct purchases of power generators to ensure stable supplies in response to government recommendations for preventive measures to avoid power shortages. These increased demands have increased the adoption of solar energy, which is driving the growth of the market in focus.
In addition, increasing greenhouse gas emissions and environmental concerns, and favorable government policies will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high initial investment, the requirement of a large installation area to set up solar farms, and the rising adoption of alternate renewable sources will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. View Sample Report Here
The solar energy market in Japan is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Utility
- Rooftop
The utility segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 The segment is driven by increased investments in utility-scale solar plants. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- Application
- Grid-connected
- Off-grid
The grid-connected segment generated the maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing number of solar-powered residences connected to the grid. In addition, low operating and maintenance costs of grid-connected PV systems will have a positive impact on the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our solar energy market in Japan report covers the following areas:
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the solar energy market in Japan. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the solar energy market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist solar energy market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the solar energy market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the solar energy market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of solar energy market vendors
- Solar Power Market in Brazil by End-user, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
- Solar Power Market in India by End-user and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Solar Energy Market in Japan: Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.78%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
505.28 TWh
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
27.81
|
Regional analysis
|
Japan
|
Performing market contribution
|
Japan at 100%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Abengoa SA, Acciona SA, BrightSource Energy Inc., Canadian Solar Inc., E Solar, First Solar Inc., Kaneka Corp., Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co. Ltd., SunPower Corp., and Tata Power Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Renewable Electricity
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (TWh)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.3 Grid-connected - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 17: Grid-connected - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (TWh)
- 5.4 Off-grid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 18: Grid-connected - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 19: Off-grid - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (TWh)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 20: Off-grid - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 22: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.3 Utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 23: Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 24: Utility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (TWh)
- 6.4 Rooftop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 25: Utility - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Rooftop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (TWh)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 27: Rooftop - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7 Customer landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
- Exhibit 30: Impact of drivers and challenges
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 31: Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 32: Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 34: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Abengoa SA
- Exhibit 35: Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 36: Abengoa SA - Overview
- Exhibit 37: Abengoa SA - Product and service
- 10.4 Acciona SA
- Exhibit 38: Abengoa SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 39: Acciona SA - Overview
- Exhibit 40: Acciona SA - Business segments
- 10.5 BrightSource Energy Inc.
- Exhibit 41: Acciona SA - Key offerings
- Acciona SA - Segment focus
- Exhibit 42: BrightSource Energy Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 43: BrightSource Energy Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 44: BrightSource Energy Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Canadian Solar Inc.
- Exhibit 45: Canadian Solar Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 46: Canadian Solar Inc. - Business segments
- 10.7 E Solar
- Exhibit 47: Canadian Solar Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 48: Canadian Solar Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 First Solar Inc.
- Exhibit 49: E Solar - Overview
- Exhibit 50: E Solar - Product and service
- Exhibit 51: E Solar - Key offerings
- Exhibit 52: First Solar Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: First Solar Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 54: First Solar Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Kaneka Corp.
- Exhibit 55: First Solar Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 56: Kaneka Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Kaneka Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 58: Kaneka Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 59: Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.11 SunPower Corp.
- Exhibit 62: Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.12 Tata Power Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 63: SunPower Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 64: SunPower Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 65: SunPower Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 66: Tata Power Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Tata Power Co. Ltd. - Business segments
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 70: Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 71: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 72: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 73: Information sources
- Exhibit 74: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article