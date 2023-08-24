Solar Energy Market in Ukraine to Grow by USD 932.10 MW from 2021 to 2026 | Increasing developments in the implementation of renewable energy to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ukraine solar energy market is set to grow by 932.10 MW from 2021 to 2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 9.61% during the forecast period. Discover Renewable Electricity industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

Company Landscape

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Solar Energy Market in Ukraine 2022-2026
The solar energy market in Ukraine is fragmented and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some companies that are experts in the process industry are trying to increase their presence and market share by horizontally integrating with system integrators. End-users in discrete industries rely on their experiences from past purchases, based on which they maintain future relationships with companies. This enables global and established RPA companies to dominate the local and regional companies in terms of quality, durability, reliability, and technological innovations. Hence, the competition among the companies in the global RPA market is expected to intensify during the forecast period.

  • Afore Ukraine: The company offers SOLA photovoltaic modules that provide high efficiency.
  • Atmosphere - Nature Technologies LLC: The company is involved in the production of high-performance products for solar energy.
  • Ekotekhnik Ukraine LLC: The company is involved in installing turnkey industrial solar power plants.

Ukraine Solar Energy Market - Market Segmentation

The report extensively covers the solar energy market in Ukraine segmentation by type (rooftop power plant and ground-mounted solar power plant) and application (commercial and residential). 

  •  The market share growth by the rooftop power plant segment in the solar energy market in Ukraine is significant during the forecast period. In comparison to utility-scale solar ground-mounted photovoltaic stations with capacities in the megawatt range, rooftop-mounted systems are very small, thus being a form of distributed generation. The majority of the PV stations are grid-connected photovoltaic power systems. The capacity of a rooftop PV stems in residential building ranges between 5 to 20 kilowatts (KW) whereas in commercial building it often reach 100 kilowatts to 1 Megawatt (MW). Hence, such extensive applications fuel the growth of the rooftop power plant segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

  • Afore Ukraine
  • Atmosphere - Nature Technologies LLC
  • Ekotekhnik Ukraine LLC
  • Energy System Group
  • Intersource Ltd.
  • SolarGaps
  • Solars Re-Energy Group
  • SUNSAY energy
  • Tesla Energo
  • Voltage Group

What's New? 

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession  
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions  
Ukraine Solar Energy Market - Market Dynamics

Major Driver

The rising development in the implementation of renewable energy drives the market growth during the forecast period. 

Key Trend

The advances in thin-film solar PV modules are primary trends in the Ukraine solar energy market during the forecast period. One of the most efficient thin-film solar PV modules is the copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) thin-film system. The main advantage of CIGS thin films is that they can easily be fabricated on flexible substrates that make them lightweight. Hence, it minimizes device fabrication as well as installation costs.  Furthermore, CIGS solar cells have the highest efficiency which encourages researchers to explore chalcogenide materials for the industrial-scale production of solar PV modules. Hence, such factors are positively impacting the market, which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The intermittency in solar power generation will be a significant challenge hindering the Ukraine solar energy market during the forecast period.

