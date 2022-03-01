Solar Energy Market Size in Ukraine to Grow by 932.10 megawatts| The increasing developments in the implementation of renewable energy to boost market growth| Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

Mar 01, 2022, 02:30 ET

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "https://www.technavio.com/report/solar-energy-market-industry-in-ukraine-analysis", the market will witness a YOY growth of 11.64% in 2021 at a CAGR of 9.61% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by type (rooftop power plant and ground-mounted solar power plant) and application (commercial and residential) For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report.

Vendor Insights 

Solar Energy Market in Ukraine is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. 

The increasing adoption of renewable energy sources in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.   

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Afore Ukraine
  • Atmosphere - Nature Technologies LLC
  • Ekotekhnik Ukraine LLC
  • Energy System Group
  • Intersource Ltd.
  • SolarGaps
  • Solars Re-Energy Group
  • SUNSAY energy
  • Tesla Energo
  • Voltage Group

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report. 

Solar Energy Market in Ukraine Value Chain Analysis

The value chain of the renewable electricity market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs
  • Operations
  • Marketing and sales
  • Aftermarket and service
  • Industry innovations

Know more about this market's value chain analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/organic-pigments-market-industry-analysis

Key Segment Analysis

The Solar Energy Market in Ukraine share growth by the graduate courses segment will be significant during the forecast period. Rooftop mounted solar photovoltaic power stations are modest in comparison to utility-scale solar ground-mounted photovoltaic power plants with capacities in the megawatt range, making them a type of distributed generation. Grid-connected solar power systems account for the majority of rooftop PV installations. Residential rooftop PV systems normally have a capacity of 5 to 20 kilowatts (kW), whereas commercial rooftop PV systems typically have a capacity of 100 kilowatts to 1 megawatt (MW).

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years. 

Key Market Drivers & Challenges: 

The Solar Energy Market in Ukraine is primarily driven by the increasing developments in the implementation of renewable energy. Renewable energy sources have a higher total cost of production than traditional ones. Renewable technology, on the other hand, is improving and competing with fossil-fuel-based power facilities. Low carbon emissions from renewable sources, as well as growing environmental concerns, have increased the adoption of renewable energy sources, resulting in an increase in renewable energy investment around the world.

The intermittency of solar power generation would be a major obstacle for the expansion of the solar energy market in Ukraine. Because solar power systems are becoming more affordable, more people are turning to it. As a result, the number of solar power installations has increased over time.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Solar Energy Market in Ukraine. 

Customize Your Report 

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.  

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now! 

Related Reports: 

Solar Power Market in India by End-user and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Light Vehicle Batteries Market by Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Solar Energy Market Scope in Ukraine

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.61%

Market growth 2022-2026

932.10 MW

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.64

Regional analysis

Ukraine

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Afore Ukraine, Atmosphere - Nature Technologies LLC, Ekotekhnik Ukraine LLC, Energy System Group, Intersource Ltd., SolarGaps, Solars Re-Energy Group, SUNSAY energy, Tesla Energo, and Voltage Group

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                           

                1.1 Market Overview

                                Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                                Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

                                Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 5

                                Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 6

                                Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape                             

                2.1 Market ecosystem             

                                2.1.1 Parent Market

                                Exhibit 06:  Parent market

                                Exhibit 07:  Market characteristics

                2.2 Value chain analysis           

                                Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Energy storage

                                2.2.1 Inputs

                                2.2.2 Inbound logistics

                                2.2.3 Distribution and logistics

                                2.2.4 Marketing and sales

                                2.2.5 Aftermarket and service

                                2.2.6 Industry innovations:

3. Market Sizing                       

                3.1 Market definition

                                Exhibit 09:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

                3.2 Market segment analysis 

                                Exhibit 10:  Market segments

                3.3 Market size 2021 

                3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

                                Exhibit 11:  Ukraine - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (MW)

                                Exhibit 12:  Ukraine market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

                4.1 Five Forces Summary        

                                Exhibit 13:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

                4.2 Bargaining power of buyers           

                                Exhibit 14:  Bargaining power of buyers

                4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers       

                                Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers

                4.4 Threat of new entrants    

                                Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

                4.5 Threat of substitutes         

                                Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

                4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                                Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

                4.7 Market condition

                                Exhibit 19:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Application                         

                5.1 Market segments

                                Exhibit 20:  Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

                5.2 Comparison by Application             

                                Exhibit 21:  Comparison by Application

                5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 

                                Exhibit 22:  Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)

                                Exhibit 23:  Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026   

                                Exhibit 24:  Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)

                                Exhibit 25:  Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                5.5 Market opportunity by Application              

                                Exhibit 26:  Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type                      

                6.1 Market segments

                                Exhibit 27:  Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

                6.2 Comparison by Type          

                                Exhibit 28:  Comparison by Type

                6.3 Rooftop power plant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026               

                                Exhibit 29:  Rooftop power plant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)

                                Exhibit 30:  Rooftop power plant - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                6.4 Ground-mounted solar power plant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026  

                                Exhibit 31:  Ground-mounted solar power plant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)

                                Exhibit 32:  Ground-mounted solar power plant - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

                6.5 Market opportunity by Type          

                                Exhibit 33:  Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer landscape                         

                7.1 Overview

                                Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

                                Exhibit 34: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

                8.1 Market drivers     

                                8.1.1 Increasing developments in the implementation of renewable energy

                                8.1.2 Providing environmental balance

                                8.1.3 Favorable government regulations

                8.2 Market challenges              

                                8.2.1 Intermittency in solar power generation

                                8.2.2 High initial investment

                                8.2.3    Requirement of large installation area to set up solar farms

                                Exhibit 35:  Impact of drivers and challenges

                8.3 Market trends      

                                8.3.1 Advances in thin-film solar PV modules

                                8.3.2 Declining costs of solar energy

                                8.3.3 Rising adoption of floating solar power plants

9. Vendor Landscape                             

                9.1 Overview

                                Exhibit 36:  Vendor landscape

                9.2 Vendor Disruption              

                                Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption

                                Exhibit 38: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis               

                10.1 Vendors covered              

                                Exhibit 39: Vendors covered

                10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                                Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors

                10.3 Afore Ukraine    

                                Exhibit 41:  Afore Ukraine - Overview

                                Exhibit 42:  Afore Ukraine - Product and service

                                Exhibit 43:  Afore Ukraine - Key offerings

                10.4 Atmosphere - Nature Technologies LLC   

                                Exhibit 44:  Atmosphere - Nature Technologies LLC  - Overview

                                Exhibit 45:  Atmosphere - Nature Technologies LLC  - Product and service

                                Exhibit 46:  Atmosphere - Nature Technologies LLC  - Key offerings

                10.5 Ekotekhnik Ukraine LLC  

                                Exhibit 47:  Ekotekhnik Ukraine LLC - Overview

                                Exhibit 48:  Ekotekhnik Ukraine LLC - Product and service

                                Exhibit 49:  Ekotekhnik Ukraine LLC - Key offerings

                10.6 Energy System Group     

                                Exhibit 50:  Energy System Group - Overview

                                Exhibit 51:  Energy System Group - Product and service

                                Exhibit 52:  Energy System Group - Key offerings

                10.7 Intersource Ltd.

                                Exhibit 53:  Intersource Ltd. - Overview

                                Exhibit 54:  Intersource Ltd. - Product and service

                                Exhibit 55:  Intersource Ltd. - Key offerings

                10.8 SolarGaps            

                                Exhibit 56:  SolarGaps - Overview

                                Exhibit 57:  SolarGaps - Product and service

                                Exhibit 58:  SolarGaps - Key offerings

                10.9 Solars Re-Energy Group 

                                Exhibit 59:  Solars Re-Energy Group - Overview

                                Exhibit 60:  Solars Re-Energy Group - Product and service

                                Exhibit 61:  Solars Re-Energy Group - Key offerings

                10.10 SUNSAY energy              

                                Exhibit 62:  SUNSAY energy - Overview

                                Exhibit 63:  SUNSAY energy - Product and service

                                Exhibit 64:  SUNSAY energy - Key offerings

                10.11 Tesla Energo    

                                Exhibit 65:  Tesla Energo - Overview

                                Exhibit 66:  Tesla Energo - Product and service

                                Exhibit 67:  Tesla Energo - Key offerings

                10.12 Voltage Group

                                Exhibit 68:  Voltage Group - Overview

                                Exhibit 69:  Voltage Group - Product and service

                                Exhibit 70:  Voltage Group - Key offerings

11. Appendix                            

                11.1 Scope of the report         

                                11.1.1 Market definition

                                11.1.2 Objectives

                                11.1.3 Notes and caveats

                11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                                Exhibit 71: Currency conversion rates for US$

                11.3 Research Methodology 

                                Exhibit 72: Research Methodology

                                Exhibit 73: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                                Exhibit 74: Information sources

                11.4 List of abbreviations        

                                Exhibit 75: List of abbreviations

About Us: 

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios. 

Contact 

Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: [email protected] 
Website: www.technavio.com/ 

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Construction Market In South Korea Size worth USD 38.84 bn by...

Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market to Grow by USD 566.70...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics