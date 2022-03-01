Solar Energy Market Size in Ukraine to Grow by 932.10 megawatts| The increasing developments in the implementation of renewable energy to boost market growth| Technavio

Mar 01, 2022, 02:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "https://www.technavio.com/report/solar-energy-market-industry-in-ukraine-analysis", the market will witness a YOY growth of 11.64% in 2021 at a CAGR of 9.61% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by type (rooftop power plant and ground-mounted solar power plant) and application (commercial and residential) For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report.
Vendor Insights
Solar Energy Market in Ukraine is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The increasing adoption of renewable energy sources in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Afore Ukraine
- Atmosphere - Nature Technologies LLC
- Ekotekhnik Ukraine LLC
- Energy System Group
- Intersource Ltd.
- SolarGaps
- Solars Re-Energy Group
- SUNSAY energy
- Tesla Energo
- Voltage Group
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.
Solar Energy Market in Ukraine Value Chain Analysis
The value chain of the renewable electricity market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Operations
- Marketing and sales
- Aftermarket and service
- Industry innovations
Know more about this market's value chain analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/organic-pigments-market-industry-analysis
Key Segment Analysis
The Solar Energy Market in Ukraine share growth by the graduate courses segment will be significant during the forecast period. Rooftop mounted solar photovoltaic power stations are modest in comparison to utility-scale solar ground-mounted photovoltaic power plants with capacities in the megawatt range, making them a type of distributed generation. Grid-connected solar power systems account for the majority of rooftop PV installations. Residential rooftop PV systems normally have a capacity of 5 to 20 kilowatts (kW), whereas commercial rooftop PV systems typically have a capacity of 100 kilowatts to 1 megawatt (MW).
View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
The Solar Energy Market in Ukraine is primarily driven by the increasing developments in the implementation of renewable energy. Renewable energy sources have a higher total cost of production than traditional ones. Renewable technology, on the other hand, is improving and competing with fossil-fuel-based power facilities. Low carbon emissions from renewable sources, as well as growing environmental concerns, have increased the adoption of renewable energy sources, resulting in an increase in renewable energy investment around the world.
The intermittency of solar power generation would be a major obstacle for the expansion of the solar energy market in Ukraine. Because solar power systems are becoming more affordable, more people are turning to it. As a result, the number of solar power installations has increased over time.
Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Solar Energy Market in Ukraine.
Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.
We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!
Related Reports:
Solar Power Market in India by End-user and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Light Vehicle Batteries Market by Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
Solar Energy Market Scope in Ukraine
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.61%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
932.10 MW
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
11.64
|
Regional analysis
|
Ukraine
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Afore Ukraine, Atmosphere - Nature Technologies LLC, Ekotekhnik Ukraine LLC, Energy System Group, Intersource Ltd., SolarGaps, Solars Re-Energy Group, SUNSAY energy, Tesla Energo, and Voltage Group
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.1.1 Parent Market
Exhibit 06: Parent market
Exhibit 07: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Energy storage
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Distribution and logistics
2.2.4 Marketing and sales
2.2.5 Aftermarket and service
2.2.6 Industry innovations:
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 10: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Exhibit 11: Ukraine - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 (MW)
Exhibit 12: Ukraine market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 20: Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Application
Exhibit 21: Comparison by Application
5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 22: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)
Exhibit 23: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 24: Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)
Exhibit 25: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Application
Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Application
6 Market Segmentation by Type
6.1 Market segments
Exhibit 27: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by Type
Exhibit 28: Comparison by Type
6.3 Rooftop power plant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 29: Rooftop power plant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)
Exhibit 30: Rooftop power plant - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Ground-mounted solar power plant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 31: Ground-mounted solar power plant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (MW)
Exhibit 32: Ground-mounted solar power plant - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Market opportunity by Type
Exhibit 33: Market opportunity by Type
7. Customer landscape
7.1 Overview
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 34: Customer landscape
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Increasing developments in the implementation of renewable energy
8.1.2 Providing environmental balance
8.1.3 Favorable government regulations
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Intermittency in solar power generation
8.2.2 High initial investment
8.2.3 Requirement of large installation area to set up solar farms
Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Advances in thin-film solar PV modules
8.3.2 Declining costs of solar energy
8.3.3 Rising adoption of floating solar power plants
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape
9.2 Vendor Disruption
Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 38: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 39: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Afore Ukraine
Exhibit 41: Afore Ukraine - Overview
Exhibit 42: Afore Ukraine - Product and service
Exhibit 43: Afore Ukraine - Key offerings
10.4 Atmosphere - Nature Technologies LLC
Exhibit 44: Atmosphere - Nature Technologies LLC - Overview
Exhibit 45: Atmosphere - Nature Technologies LLC - Product and service
Exhibit 46: Atmosphere - Nature Technologies LLC - Key offerings
10.5 Ekotekhnik Ukraine LLC
Exhibit 47: Ekotekhnik Ukraine LLC - Overview
Exhibit 48: Ekotekhnik Ukraine LLC - Product and service
Exhibit 49: Ekotekhnik Ukraine LLC - Key offerings
10.6 Energy System Group
Exhibit 50: Energy System Group - Overview
Exhibit 51: Energy System Group - Product and service
Exhibit 52: Energy System Group - Key offerings
10.7 Intersource Ltd.
Exhibit 53: Intersource Ltd. - Overview
Exhibit 54: Intersource Ltd. - Product and service
Exhibit 55: Intersource Ltd. - Key offerings
10.8 SolarGaps
Exhibit 56: SolarGaps - Overview
Exhibit 57: SolarGaps - Product and service
Exhibit 58: SolarGaps - Key offerings
10.9 Solars Re-Energy Group
Exhibit 59: Solars Re-Energy Group - Overview
Exhibit 60: Solars Re-Energy Group - Product and service
Exhibit 61: Solars Re-Energy Group - Key offerings
10.10 SUNSAY energy
Exhibit 62: SUNSAY energy - Overview
Exhibit 63: SUNSAY energy - Product and service
Exhibit 64: SUNSAY energy - Key offerings
10.11 Tesla Energo
Exhibit 65: Tesla Energo - Overview
Exhibit 66: Tesla Energo - Product and service
Exhibit 67: Tesla Energo - Key offerings
10.12 Voltage Group
Exhibit 68: Voltage Group - Overview
Exhibit 69: Voltage Group - Product and service
Exhibit 70: Voltage Group - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 71: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 72: Research Methodology
Exhibit 73: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 74: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 75: List of abbreviations
About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article