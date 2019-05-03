Solar Energy Markets - Global Research Outlook to 2023

DUBLIN, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solar Energy Markets: A Research Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes a detailed breakdown and analysis of the global markets for solar technologies by geography, technology and application.



Additionally, included are a review of the different technologies from second generation and third generation solar technologies such as Organic Photovoltaics (OPVs)/Plastic Solar Cells and Multi-junction Photovoltaics (MJPVs) and Concentrating Photovoltaics (CPVs) which are currently in commercial use; a review of early-stage technologies that are beginning to see transfer from research to commercialization and major factors impelling and impeding the global growth.



The scope of this report extends to sizing of the solar energy market and an analysis of global market trends with market data for solar installations at global level in 2017, which is being considered as the base year, 2018 as the estimate year and forecast for 2023 with projection of CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Market data provided in volume is cumulative installed capacity. The report also provides the value in $ millions corresponds to the volume presented in this report.



The report focuses on assessment of solar energy technologies and an analysis of companies/manufacturers and the related system providers. Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities are also discussed in the report. The study forecasts the market value of the solar energy market for key technologies like PV and CSP.



The Report Includes:

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Detailed study of market driving forces, opportunities, restraints and other critical technological and regulatory updates that influence the current and future market dynamics

Regional dynamics of the solar energy market covering North America , Europe , APAC and other emerging economies from the rest of the world

, , APAC and other emerging economies from the rest of the world Brief outlining of alternative solar photovoltaic technologies industry and its structure, and companies associated with providing these technologies

Examination of the competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key global players

Comprehensive profiles of market leading companies within the energy sector, including General Electric Company, Kyocera Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric, St. Gobain and Parker Hannifin Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Background

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing the Study

Scope of Report

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Solar Irradiance

Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE)

Market Dynamics

Key Market Growth Drivers

Rising Energy Demand

Rising Thrust to Reduce Dependence on Fossil Fuels for Power Generation

Tax Incentives and Regulatory Assistance for the Growth of Solar PV Technologies

Building-integrated Photovoltaic Applications (BIPVs)

Key Market Growth Restraints

Higher Module Cost and Limited Efficiency of Alternative PV Modules

Dominance of c-Si Modules Across All Applications

Key Market Growth Opportunities

Application in Niche Areas

Upcoming Technologies

Third-generation Photovoltaics

Perovskites Overview

Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Solar Electric Power Generation Market

Chapter 4 Global Market for Solar PV Technologies

Overview

First-generation Photovoltaics

Second-generation Photovoltaics

Third-generation Photovoltaics

History of PV Technologies

First-generation PV Technologies

Overview of Alternative Solar PV Technologies

Second-generation Photovoltaics

Third-generation Photovoltaics

Applications of Solar PV Technologies

Building-integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV)

Advancements in Alternative PV Technology

Silicon Nanowires

All-Carbon Solar Cells

Graphene in Solar Cells

Plasmonic Nanostructures

Market Size and Forecast

North American Solar PV Market

European Solar PV Market

Asia-Pacific Solar PV Market

RoW Solar PV Market

Chapter 5 Global Market for Solar Thermal Technologies

Overview

Solar Heating Technologies

History of Solar Heat Technologies

Solar Heating Technologies

Solar Air Heating systems

Solar Heat Technologies

Benefits of Solar Heat Technologies

Current Interest in Solar Energy and Solar Heat Technologies

Concentrated Solar Power Technologies

History of Concentrated Solar Power Technology

Market Size and Forecast

North American CSP Market

European CSP Market

Asia-Pacific CSP Market

RoW CSP Market

Chapter 6 Company Profiles

Solar Pv Companies

3S Photovoltaics

Amonix Company

Ascent Solar

Canadian Solar Inc.

Cogentrix Energy Llc

Conergy Ag

Cooper B-Line

Daqo New Energy

Dow Chemical Company

Dyesol

Emcore

Enphase

First Solar Inc.

Gcl-Poly

General Electric Company

Guascor Foton

Hanwha Solarone

Hemlock Semiconductor Corp.

Hilti Corp.

Indosolar Ltd.

JA Solar Pv Technology Co. Ltd.

Jinko Solar

Kaco New Energy Gmbh

KCC Corp.

Kyocera

LDK Solar

Lumeta Inc.

Mage Sunovation Gmbh

MEMC

Miasole

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Moser Baer Solar

Motech Industries

Oci

Onyx Solar Energy

Power-One

Pythagoras Solar

Renewable Energy Corp. (Rec)

St. Gobain

Sanyo Solar Usa (Panasonic Corp.)

Satcon Technology Corp.

Schneider Electric

Schott Solar Ag

Sharp Corp.

Siemens

Silex Systems

Sma Solar Technology Ag

Soitec

Solar Century

Solar Fabrik Ag

Solar Frontier

Solarworld

Solfocus, Inc.

Sunpower Corp.

Suntech

Suntrix

Tata Bp Solar

Tokuyama Corp.

Trina Solar Ltd.

Wacker Chemie Ag

Xunlight Corp.

Yingli Solar

Solar Heating Company Profiles

Amk-Solac Systems

Apricus

Calpak

Haining Baoguang Heat Collection Tubes Co. Ltd.

Himin Solar Energy Group Co. Ltd.

Linuo Paradigma Co. Ltd.

Sunda Solar Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

Sunrain Solar Energy Co. Ltd.

Sunshore Solar Energy Products Co. Ltd.

Tata Power Solar

Tsinghua Solar

Viessmann Werke Gmbh & Co Kg

Sunearth

Arctic Sunlight Innovation

Atas International

Cansolair

Conserval Engineering

Environmental Solar Systems

Grammer Solar

Solarventi

Sunsiaray

Your Solar Home

Concentrated Solar Power Company Profiles

Solar Reflective Films

Alanod Solar

Hydro Asa

Konica Minolta Inc.

Reflectech

Solar Mirrors

AGC Solar

Flabeg Fe

Guardian Industries

Reflex Spa

Skyfuel

Solar Tube Receivers

Archimede Solar Energy

Rioglass Solar International

Schott Solar

Central Tower Receivers

Aalborg Csp

Abengoa Solar

Babcock & Wilcox Co.

Brightsource Energy

CMI Solar

Sener

Solarreserve

Supporting Equipment: Motors, Drives, Controllers, Hydraulics

ABB Power Generation

Albandi Sl

Bosch Rexroth

Emerson Process Management

Hawe Hydraulik

Helac Corp.

Parker Hannifin

Saidi

Schubert & Salzer Gmbh

Weber Hydraulik

Parabolic Trough Solar Collector Assemblies

Abengoa Solar

Ener-T International

Ingemetal

National Steel Fabrication

Solargenix

Tsk Flagsol

Fresnel Reflector Solar Collector Assemblies

Cnim

Himin Solar Energy Group Co. Ltd.

Industrial Solar

Novatec Solar

Solar Euromed

Soltigua

Solar Power Tower Heliostats

Brightsource Energy

Esolar

Parabolic Dishes

Brayton Energy

United Sun Systems

Alternative Solar Photovoltaic Technology Companies

Antec Solar Gmbh

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.

Avancis Gmbh

First Solar Inc.

Flisom Ag

Global Solar Inc.

Hanergy Thin-Film Power Group Ltd.

Heliatek Gmbh

Heliotrop Sas

Heliovolt

Kaneka Corp.

Manz Ag

Miasol Hi-Tech Corp.

Microlink Devices Inc.

Midsummer Ab

Moser Baer India Ltd.

Nanosolar Inc.

Onyx Solar Energy

Opvius Gmbh

Oxford Photovoltaics Ltd.

Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. (Solar Frontier K.K.)

Siva Power Inc.

Soitec

Solar Junction Corp.

Solarmer Energy Inc.

Solaronix Sa

Solarworld Industries Gmbh

Solibro Gmbh

Solopower Systems Inc.

Sunshine Pv Corp.

Wrth Group

Chapter 7 Appendix: Acronyms



