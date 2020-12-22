Solar Energy Partners Joins with The Salvation Army in Support of Local Communities in an Effort to Give Back During the Holidays

TURLOCK, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Energy Partners (SEP), one of California's highest rated and fastest growing solar energy brokerages, today announced that they have officially partnered with The Salvation Army, the nation's largest social-services organization, through their "Red Kettle" & "Angel Tree" programs to aid those in need. With a need to help 155% more people than usual this season, The Salvation Army supports homeless shelters, grocery assistance, and Bill-pay assistance - helping struggling households pay their utility bills.

Solar Energy Partners (SEP) offer homeowners the ability to switch their main power provider to solar energy at rates generally cheaper than what most electrical utilities can provide. With so many impacted by the Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic, there has never been a greater necessity for economic relief.

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), solar companies are in a prime position to help rebuild the American economy quickly and more robustly than ever. Solar Energy Partners (SEP) offer homeowners the ability to switch their main power provider to solar energy at rates generally cheaper than what most electrical utilities can provide. With so many impacted by the Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic, there has never been a greater necessity for economic relief. The Salvation Army's Red Kettle program could see up to a 50% decrease in funds this year due to more online shopping, unemployment rates and store closures. SEP is stepping up to offer options so their clients can donate cash through Red Kettle. Customers will also have the option to donate a toy via Amazon or Walmart which benefits the Angel Tree Program.

"Most solar companies want to sell you solar - we are going above and beyond to not only benefit homeowners by going solar and saving the environment, but also helping anyone who needs it during one of America's most dire times," said David Madrid, Co-Founder and Partner at Solar Energy Partners. "We have officially partnered with The Salvation Army, one of America's most reputable charity institutions to help those that have fallen on hard times over the course of the pandemic."

SEP offers a multitude of options to find what fits their customers best and simplifying the process of switching to solar in a revolutionary new way. The company is also focused on benefitting the communities they serve across California - and beyond. Through this most recent act of community outreach, SEP is looking to help families who need it most during this unprecedented and devastating holiday season.

"While most solar companies are focused on generating more sales, we are keeping our focus on giving back - our main goal is to help people, across the board," says Madrid.

Using digital QR codes and a link provided to them, SEP customer donations can make a real impact on families affected by COVID-19 all around the country. Their premium solar products are offered through a number of verified, top-tier partners, as well as home batteries through Tesla and LG. So far, SEP has helped over 4,455 customers switch to solar, saving over a hundred million dollars and saving the planet, to boot.

For more information please visit www.solarenergy.partners , or call (562)-824-8179 or email David Madrid Jr. at [email protected] .

For more information please visit www.solarenergy.partners , or call (562)-824-8179 or email David Madrid Jr. at [email protected] .

About Solar Energy Partners

With over 20 years of solar experience, Solar Energy Partners was founded by Alex and Clint Williams and Dave Madrid in the spring of 2017. SEP's mission is to bring clean energy, abundant savings, and peace of mind to every single homeowner in the United States. As the solar revolution progresses this century, we aim to lead in spreading this renewable resource across the world. We work to assist homeowners in saving our beautiful planet with solar that can be owned at a lower monthly cost than their current energy bill. www.solarenergy.partners

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country's largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org .

