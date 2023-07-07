Solar Energy Storage Market size to grow by USD 5,508.04 million from 2022 to 2027|Rise in global energy demand to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar energy storage market size is estimated to grow by USD 5,508.04 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 9%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. APAC is estimated to account for 59% of the market growth. The main countries in APAC which have significantly contributed to the solar energy storage market growth in the region include South Korea, Japan, and China. One of the prominent players in the market is China as it is planning to build large cities, factories, and supporting infrastructure, housing, and R&D centers for facilitating energy storage capacity. In Japan, due to certain initiatives undertaken by the government, there has been an increase in the adoption of solar PV systems by the residential and utility sectors. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market growth in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solar Energy Storage Market 2023-2027

Solar Energy Storage Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

The market is segmented by end-user (utilities, residential, commercial, and industrial), installation sites (on-grid and off-grid), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The utility segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. There is an increasing transition in several countries to renewable power in the grid, due to the stringent regulations by governments to minimize carbon emissions during power generation. Energy storage has become a key aspect in helping governments decarbonize economies due to the increase in utilization of renewables including solar and wind energy, which are main sources of power generation. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecasting period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country and region wise historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)

Solar Energy Storage Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

An increase in global energy demand is a major factor driving the growth of the solar energy storage market. There has been a decline in the cost of solar PV modules and associated equipment making solar energy economical. The economies of scale from large manufacturing capacities and decreasing energy storage costs have significantly contributed to the low cost of manufacturing. There is increasing adoption of solar PVs across the world due to the rising demand for efficient storage solutions. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forest period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Rising investment in renewable energy sources is a primary trend shaping the solar energy storage market. There is a rapid global shift towards achieving a sustainable and less carbon-intensive environment and renewable energy resources plays a significant role in this transition. Factors such as a sharp reduction in the cost of solar PV systems and wind power systems are fuelling the demand for renewable energy sources globally. Furthermore, there is an increase in demand for clean energy. For example, as per the IEA, the annual global energy investment increased to USD 1.9 trillion in 2021, rebounding nearly 10% from 2020. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forest period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The challenges associated with solar energy storage are hindering the market growth. There is a significant lack of utility-scale energy storage solutions despite the increasing popularity of energy storage. The cost, technological readiness, safety concerns, and quantification of storage value are some of the major factors which significantly affect the deployment of energy storage. Furthermore, there is a lack of awareness regarding the advantages of solar energy storage solutions in developing economies such as India leading to delayed permits from government authorities in such countries. Hence, such factors are hindering the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses.

What are the key data covered in this Solar Energy Storage Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the solar energy storage market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the solar energy storage market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the solar energy storage market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of solar energy storage market vendors

The solar energy market size in South Africa is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.91% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by 2,307.36 thousand toe. This solar energy market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (grid-connected and off-grid) and end-user (utility and rooftop). One of the key factors driving the solar energy market growth in South Africa is the rising government support.

The solar energy market size in Japan is expected to increase by 505.28 terawatt-hours from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 29.78%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the solar energy market in Japan segmentation by end-user (utility and rooftop) and application (grid-connected and off-grid). The high electricity demand is one of the key drivers supporting the solar energy market growth in Japan.

Solar Energy Storage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,508.04 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abengoa SA, Acciona SA, AEG Power Solutions BV, Aura Power Developments Ltd., BASF SE, BYD Co. Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., Enact Systems Inc., EnerSys, General Electric Co., Helios New Energy Technology Australia Pty. Ltd., Leclanche SA, LG Electronics Inc., Primus Power Solutions, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SMA Solar Technology AG, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Tesla Inc., TotalEnergies SE, and ABB Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Installation Sites



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global solar energy storage market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global solar energy storage market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 By End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 By Installation site Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By Installation site Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Utilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Utilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Utilities - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Utilities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Utilities - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Commercial and industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Commercial and industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Commercial and industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Commercial and industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Commercial and industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Installation Sites

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Installation Sites - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Installation Sites - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Installation Sites

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Installation Sites



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Installation Sites

7.3 On-grid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on On-grid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on On-grid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on On-grid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on On-grid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Off-grid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Off-grid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Off-grid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Off-grid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Off-grid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Installation Sites

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Installation Sites ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Installation Sites ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 115: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 118: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Abengoa SA

Exhibit 120: Abengoa SA - Overview



Exhibit 121: Abengoa SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Abengoa SA - Key news



Exhibit 123: Abengoa SA - Key offerings

12.5 Acciona SA

Exhibit 124: Acciona SA - Overview



Exhibit 125: Acciona SA - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Acciona SA - Key news



Exhibit 127: Acciona SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Acciona SA - Segment focus

12.6 AEG Power Solutions BV

Exhibit 129: AEG Power Solutions BV - Overview



Exhibit 130: AEG Power Solutions BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: AEG Power Solutions BV - Key offerings

12.7 Aura Power Developments Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Aura Power Developments Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Aura Power Developments Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Aura Power Developments Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 BYD Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 135: BYD Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 136: BYD Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: BYD Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 138: BYD Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: BYD Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Canadian Solar Inc.

Exhibit 140: Canadian Solar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Canadian Solar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Canadian Solar Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Canadian Solar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Canadian Solar Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 EnerSys

Exhibit 145: EnerSys - Overview



Exhibit 146: EnerSys - Business segments



Exhibit 147: EnerSys - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: EnerSys - Segment focus

12.11 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 149: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 150: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 152: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 153: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.12 Helios New Energy Technology Australia Pty. Ltd.

Exhibit 154: Helios New Energy Technology Australia Pty. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Helios New Energy Technology Australia Pty. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Helios New Energy Technology Australia Pty. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 157: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: LG Electronics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 160: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 SMA Solar Technology AG

Exhibit 165: SMA Solar Technology AG - Overview



Exhibit 166: SMA Solar Technology AG - Business segments



Exhibit 167: SMA Solar Technology AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: SMA Solar Technology AG - Segment focus

12.16 SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 169: SolarEdge Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: SolarEdge Technologies Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: SolarEdge Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Tesla Inc.

Exhibit 172: Tesla Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 173: Tesla Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Tesla Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 175: Tesla Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Tesla Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 180: Research methodology



Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 182: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations

