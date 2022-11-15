Solar Energy Storage Market to record USD 539.54 Mn Growth; Driven by the reduction in costs of solar PV systems - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Solar Energy Storage Market by End-user (Commercial and industrial, Utilities, and Residential) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the solar energy storage market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 539.54 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download a Free PDF Report Sample .

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Solar Energy Storage Market 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The reduction in the cost of solar PV systems is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Governments across the world are planning to make solar power generation affordable by introducing various initiatives and subsidies. For instance, the US DoE plans to achieve the following targets by 2020 to make solar power generation technology cost-competitive compared with other sources of power generation. USD 0.10 per kWh for residential solar, USD 0.06 per kWh for utility-scale solar, and USD 0.08 per kWh for commercial solar. With declining costs of solar PV systems, owing to government initiatives and subsidies, as well as competitive bidding processes, there has been substantial growth in solar PV installations globally.

Segmentation Analysis

The solar energy storage market report is segmented by end-user (commercial and industrial, utilities, and residential) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Commercial and industrial end-users exhibit high demand for solar energy storage. The adoption of solar energy storage in the commercial and industrial sectors is driven by a rise in the need for backup power, an increase in the economic benefits of ESS, and a reduction in renewable energy costs. Hence, several commercial and industrial facilities have been opting for solar energy and storage solutions. In addition, the growth in energy consumption, financial aid from governments, and an increase in the adoption of solar power are contributing to the growth of the segment.

By region, APAC will emerge as the dominant market for solar energy storage, occupying 58% of the global market share. The large-scale adoption of solar power, supported by favorable government regulations to reduce carbon emissions, and the provision of technologically advanced offerings that increase efficiency and optimize the performance of solar power systems are expected to boost the growth of the market in APAC during the forecast period.

Solar Energy Storage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 539.54 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.44 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Abengoa SA, Acciona SA, Adara Power, AEG Power Solutions BV, Alpha Tech Energy Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., Aura Power Developments Ltd., BrightSource Energy Inc, BYD Co. Ltd., E Solar, EnerSys, Evergreen Solar, General Electric Co., Helios New Energy Technology Australia Pty. Ltd., Leclanche SA, LG Chem Ltd., Saft Groupe SAS, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., SMA Solar Technology AG, and Tesla Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

