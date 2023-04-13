Solar Energy World Announces New COO Brett Gonce

LAUREL, Md., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Energy World, the leading provider of solar panel installation services, is pleased to announce the hiring of Brett Gonce as the company's new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Brett will oversee all aspects of Solar Energy World's operations, ensuring the highest levels of efficiency, quality, safety, productivity, and customer satisfaction.

Brett is moving to Maryland from the West Coast and brings 20 years of experience in the construction industry, with more than a decade of focus on residential solar. He has held senior leadership positions at several leading solar companies, including SolarCity and SunPower. He has a proven track record of success in building teams, driving growth, managing operations, and delivering exceptional customer service.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brett to the Solar Energy World team," said Peter Belman, CEO of Solar Energy World. "His deep experience in the solar industry and his focus on customer satisfaction make him the ideal candidate to lead our operations as we continue to grow and expand our business."

As Solar Energy World's COO, Brett is eager to apply his knowledge and experience to scale and digitize the organization by implementing systems and processes that will drive operational accuracy and efficiency at Solar Energy World. He is focused on defining metrics and targets to consistently achieve goals. He will collaborate with the team to develop a long-term strategic growth plan to execute and exceed its production targets. Brett believes that people and relationships are key to success, and he will leverage his strong communication skills and ability to recruit, retain, and manage top talent to drive his operations agenda.

"I am excited to join Solar Energy World and to work with such a talented team of professionals," said Brett. "Solar Energy World has a reputation for delivering high-quality solar installations and exceptional customer service, and I look forward to building on that success and helping to drive the company's growth."

With the new 30% Federal Tax Credit and flexible financing and payment options, it has never been easier or more affordable to go Solar. That is why Solar Energy World is committed to providing homeowners and businesses with affordable, high-quality solar panel installations that help to reduce their energy costs and their carbon footprint. With 13+ years of experience and over 16,000 solar installations across the East Coast, Solar Energy World has built an unprecedented expertise in solar panel installation services. Solar Energy World is a 100% in-house company, meaning no part of the installation process is outsourced, controlling and ensuring the highest quality workmanship and customer service. With Brett Gonce as COO, Solar Energy World is well positioned to continue delivering on that commitment and to expand its operations even further.

Solar Energy World is the leading provider of solar panel installation services for homeowners and businesses. Founded in 2009, Solar Energy World is a top-rated, award-winning regional solar panel installation company for residential and commercial property owners serving Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Washington, DC. Due to the company's excellent reputation, the installations continue to grow every year making us the fastest growing, independently owned solar installation company in the region.

