Solar Energy World Brings Life-Saving Solar-Powered Water Purification Farms to Developing Countries Through GivePower Foundation

ELKTON, Md., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Energy World, a leading regional solar system design and installation company announced today that a portion of the profits generated from every solar system they install will now go to providing people in developing nations with safe, clean drinking water. The award-winning solar company known for its motto, "Go solar today because tomorrow matters," will accomplish this through their new partnership with the world-renown GivePower Foundation.

Dirty water is the planet's leading killer. Every 90 seconds a child dies due to waterborne disease. To combat this, GivePower builds innovative solar-powered water purification system in regions where waterborne disease is rampant. Each solar-powered water farm produces up to 70,000 liters of clean water a day, providing enough drinking water for up to 35,000 children and their parents every day. Solar Energy World's donations will help provide the necessary funding to construct and install these life-saving solar water farms.

About Solar Energy World:

Solar Energy World is a top-rated solar installation company for residential and commercial property owners. Founded in 2009, with its headquarters in Elkridge, Maryland and facilities in New Jersey and Florida, the company serves Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Florida and Washington DC.

For more information go to www.SolarEnergyWorld.com.

About GivePower:

The GivePower Foundation is made up of a team of engineers, developers and clean energy thought leaders who design, build and deploy renewable energy systems that provide food, water and light to those who need it most. GivePower's annual report and more information are available at www.givepower.org.

