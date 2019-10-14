Solar Energy World Changes Floridians' Misperceptions About Solar, Hires Locally to Fulfill Increasing Demand

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Although Florida is the "Sunshine State" some residents don't understand the benefits of going solar, so Solar Energy World (SEW) is investing in Florida's clean energy future by educating them.

Headquartered in Maryland, SEW opened in Tampa in June 2019 and expanded into Orlando this month. Growing quickly, the company is hiring more installers and other personnel to meet demand. SEW attributes this growth to its mission to defeat common misperceptions area residents have about solar power.

"People in Florida have been purposely misled and turned away from solar by big utilities and government actions for years," says Florida VP of Sales, Brent Cotton. "Educating Floridians on the true value that solar provides has been a driving force for me."

As Florida residents warm up to solar, the need for high-quality panels and installers will continue to increase. SEW sets itself apart with best-in-class service and products. They ensure quality control by only using fully trained, in-house installers. The company doesn't outsource contractors, unlike many of its competitors.

"They knew a tremendous amount about solar," said Brian Kerwin of Palmetto FL, "The rep's experience in solar blew us away. He was super friendly and easy to talk to. My wife and I are so happy to have chosen Solar Energy World that I referred four other people the next day."

Tampa resident Lisa Morgan-Hetu explains why she is selecting Solar Energy World; "We really wanted an installer with a long track record with lots of good customer feedback. The sales rep was very honest and up-front."

SEW offers homeowners a choice between its exclusive $0 Down RateGuardian™ PPA/Lease (Power Purchase Agreement) - which typically saves homeowners 20-30% on utility costs or a solar loan if they prefer to purchase a system to save up to 100% on utility costs. Either way SEW guarantees customers will save money.

