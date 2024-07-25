Solar Energy World Climbs to 6th Largest Residential Installer Nationwide

LAUREL, Md., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Energy World was named the 6th largest residential solar installer in the United States by Solar Power World, a significant rise from the 10th position last year. This prestigious recognition, part of the annual Top Solar Contractors List, highlights the exemplary work of solar installers across the nation. Solar Energy World's impressive climb in the rankings is due to its dedication to high standards, including in-house operations and well-trained in-house installers. This high-quality installation underscores the unwavering commitment to how the company is delivering the best solar solutions and advancing the adoption of renewable energy nation-wide.

2024 Top Solar Contractor

Peter Belman, CEO of Solar Energy World, expressed his excitement about Solar Energy World being recognized as the 6th largest residential solar installer in the nation. "Since its inception, the company has assisted tens of thousands of homeowners in adopting cleaner and more affordable solar power solutions." Belman highlighted the current record-breaking year saying, "It is a catalyst for renewing our commitment to empowering homeowners to manage their energy costs and liberate themselves from the continuous price increases imposed by utility companies." He emphasized that, "When homeowners achieve energy independence, it marks a significant milestone, and Solar Energy World is privileged to lead the charge in this endeavor."

The Top Solar Contractors List compiled each year by the industry magazine, Solar Power World, ranks solar firms based on the number of kilowatts installed in the previous year. This list acknowledges companies excelling in the commercial, and residential markets, grouped and listed by specific services, markets, and states.

Solar Energy World employs over 330 full-time, W2 professionals who installed 31.7 MW of solar power in 2023. Since its inception in 2009, the company has installed a total of 228.9 MW of solar. The company takes pride in its hands-on approach. Every project, from consultation to installation and service, is handled by Solar Energy World employees and is backed by our industry-leading 30-year Triple Platinum Warranty and award-winning service.

About Solar Energy World:

Solar Energy World is the leading provider of solar panel installation and services for residential properties. With a mission to help homeowners harness the power of the sun, Solar Energy World offers innovative and efficient solar solutions that contribute to a sustainable future.

For additional details, please view the full 2024 Top Residential Solar Contractors List.

