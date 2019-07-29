Solar Energy World Enters Florida to Service Growing Solar Panel Market

TAMPA, Fla., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Solar Energy World announced they have opened a new office in Tampa and are already installing solar panels in the area.

Florida ranks 3rd in the United States for solar panel potential, but only 14th in terms of rooftop solar panels installed. Many Floridians have hesitated due to the perceived cost of solar panel installation. All of that is changing due to state policy updates. In April of this year the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) stated that a fixed 20-year lease is now a legally allowable contract – and the person who leases is legally allowed to make use of net metering.

"This is a huge improvement for solar accessibility in the state because now homeowners who don't wish to pay cash or take out a loan to own a solar system can go solar for $0 down, pay nothing for solar panels and installation, to lock in a lower rate than utility with our PPA," states Brent Cotton, Vice President of Sales for Solar Energy World's Tampa Office. "We are really looking forward to helping more homeowners run their homes on Florida's abundant sunshine."

Tampa Bay area residents can choose between Solar Energy World's exclusive $0 Down RateGuardian™ PPA/Lease (Power Purchase Agreement) which typically saves homeowners 20-30% on electricity costs, and a solar loan if they prefer to purchase. Homeowners who purchase their systems can save up to 100% on electricity costs and earn profits from the excess energy their solar panels with net metering.

Solar Energy World (www.solarenergyworld.com) is committed to protecting the environment and promoting clean, renewable energy solutions for homeowners. Our products are guaranteed to operate efficiently and remain safe for the environment over their entire lifetime. Headquartered in Elkridge, Maryland, Solar Energy World has served homeowners in Maryland and DC since 2009. The company now also serves NJ, PA and VA.

