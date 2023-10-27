Solar Energy World Grand Opening on October 26, 2023: A Celebration of Clean Energy and Innovation

Solar Energy World LLC

27 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

LAUREL, Md., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Energy World is thrilled to announce the resounding success of our Grand Opening event, which took place on October 26, 2023. The occasion was a momentous celebration of our dedication to clean energy and resilience and marked a significant milestone in our journey towards a sustainable future.

Our grand event began with an inspiring ribbon-cutting ceremony with Tope Lala and Geoff Mirkin. Tope and Geoff are partners of Solar Energy World, Pure Finance Group, Installation Services, and Homefix Custom Remodeling, symbolizing our unwavering commitment to a cleaner, greener world. Our new headquarters houses all four companies, along with our warehouse where solar panels are stored and prepared for use.

Adding to the festivities, our Grand Opening featured a delightful catering service, serving a delectable assortment of food and refreshing beverages. Media presence at the event encompassed a notable presence by entities such as WTOP radio, WJLA-TV, and the team from Good Morning Washington.

As Peter Belman, President and CEO of Solar Energy World, mentioned: "Our Grand Opening represents a new era for Solar Energy World. This event is a celebration of our shared dedication to advancing clean energy solutions and contributing to a more sustainable world. It is also an opportunity to showcase our beautiful new building, marking a significant milestone in the rapid growth of our company. We are thrilled to share this moment with our valued guests and our dedicated employees – and we remain proud to serve the Baltimore - Washington community". Solar Energy World is pioneering clean energy solutions and forging a path towards a brighter, more environmentally responsible world.

About Solar Energy World:

Solar Energy World is a leading provider of solar panels installations services dedicated to making clean, green energy accessible to homes and businesses across Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Florida, Delaware, and the District of Columbia.

With a mission to promote sustainability and resilience through renewable energy, Solar Energy World empowers its customers to harness the power of the sun for a brighter, more sustainable future.

Solar Energy World: 
14880 Sweitzer Lane, Laurel, MD, 20707
www.solarenergyworld.com
+1 (866) 856-4580

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SolarEnergyWorld

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/solar-energy-world/

SOURCE Solar Energy World LLC

