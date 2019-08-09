Solar Energy World Hosting Free Breakfast and Solar Workshop for New Jersey Homeowners

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Solar Energy World announced an upcoming Solar Workshop for NJ Homeowners. On Saturday, August 17, 2019, as part of their ongoing community-based educational initiatives, Solar Energy World will host a Munch & Learn workshop for area homeowners who are interested in learning about solar in a pressure-free environment. Homeowners can attend for free if they register for the event by the August 13 deadline by calling 1-888-485-1909 or going online to www.MySolarWorkshop.com.

Attendees will be treated to a light breakfast, information packet, free "I Believe Tomorrow Matters" T-shirt and other gifts. The workshop will cover the state of the solar industry, green jobs and environmental benefits, New Jersey's progress in Solar adoption, solar system costs, financial incentives and typical return on investment, how solar leases and PPAs work, solar panel categories and grades, the basics about tax credits, earning "SREC's" and other available government incentives, Information on the latest solar technologies and how solar power works in the Mid-Atlantic climate.

Persons interested in receiving free admission to the event must register by August 13, 2019 or pay $20 at-door if not pre-registered because space is limited, and a headcount is needed to ensure there are enough refreshments and free gifts for attendees.

For more information on the workshop or to register, go to www.MySolarWorkshop.com.

ABOUT SOLAR ENERGY WORLD

Solar Energy World is a top-rated solar system design and installation company for residential and commercial property owners in Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Florida and Washington DC. The company has installed thousands of solar panel systems since its founding in 2009 and is the fastest-growing, independently-owned Solar Installation company in the region.

For more information on Solar Energy World go to www.SolarEnergyWorld.com.

